Dune teaser teases trailer tomorrow
The spice must flow.
The spice must flow, and the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming version of the classic Dune has a new teaser. The teaser doesn't tell much of the story we already know, except that we should expect Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides/Muad'Dib to be as heady as the character has ever been.
The teaser points to a full trailer out "tomorrow" (which means Sept. 9).
Trailer tomorrow. #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/6xulWsrpUrSeptember 8, 2020
