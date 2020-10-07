HDHomeRun now has a native app for LG smart TVs

HDHomeRun today released a standalone app for LG smart TVs running the webOS operating system, making it easier than ever to get free over-the-air channels on more devices in your home.

HDHomeRun is a box in which you'll plug an over-the-air antenna. (Our go-to these days is the HDHomeRun Scribe Quatro, which features a built-in hard drive for DVR functionality.) It then shares that free OTA TV over most connected devices, so you can watch on your bedroom TV in one room, or an iPad in another, or the living room, or on your phone — anything that's supported, really.

And with the native app available on webOS, it means you won't need to plug in another device like Roku or Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV to get your HDHomeRun on. (Not that there's anything wrong with doing that if it's what you prefer.)

The app is available on LG TVs from 2016 or newer, and the app is available on the LG Content Store.