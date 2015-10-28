Jacob Ifan: ‘I thought my shower scenes might be a running theme on Cuffs!’ (VIDEO)

Jacob Ifan hadn’t even graduated before he was snapped up to play Pc Jake Vickers in BBC1’s new police drama Cuffs – now he's stripping off on primetime TV!

He plays the pivotal role of rookie copper Jake, who’s being mentored by PC Ryan Draper (Ashley Walters) and who happens to be the son of the Chief Superintendent!

What’s On TV’s Nick Cannon talked to Jacob about what's in store for the openly gay copper, both professionally and personally.

“His relationship with Simon (Andrew Hawley) the duty solicitor develops, so we get to see more of Jake’s love life," said Jacob. "It’s quite interesting to see how his personal life affects his professional life. I don’t want to give too much away, but the politics of his relationship with Andrew is quite interesting. As the series goes on it delves a lot deeper into each character’s personal life. It’s a massive part of the series.”

Jacob loved filming the dramatic action scenes, although they didn’t always go to plan!

“Those are the scenes you kind of look forward to. You look forward to the car chases and the action," he said. "The first stunt we did, the plan was we were going to go down this country lane and do a skid into this other lane, but I think I might have said something or something happened and we took the wrong turn, slid and crashed the car! So it’s ups and downs, but even those bits are exciting!”

As for the nudity, he joked: “Maybe there’s not enough of me in the shower! There’s a shower scene at the end of the first episode and a shower scene at the end of the second one, so I kind of thought, maybe this is a running theme! I just thought we’d finish all of episodes with me in the shower, but it doesn’t happen like that...”

Cuffs continues on Wednesdays, BBC1 at 8pm