Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese's next movie, finally gets a release date

At long last movie fans, we know when Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is making its debut — October 2023. More specifically, the movie is going to get a limited release in movie theaters on October 6 before becoming available worldwide a couple of weeks later on October 20.

Though Killers of the Flower Moon has Apple Original Films behind it, with the help of Paramount Pictures, the movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters before it winds up on Apple TV Plus; an exact launch date on the streaming service has not been announced at this time.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name. The story takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The script was written by Oscar-winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune).

Starring in the movie are two of Scorsese's most frequent collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. They are joined by Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemmons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

There is some speculation that Killers of the Flower Moon may screen as part of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, per Variety (opens in new tab), so we could get some early buzz about the movie; though the Cannes lineup won't be officially announced until April.

The fact that the movie hails from Martin Scorsese, features both DiCaprio and De Niro and has a prime fall release date is only going to fuel Killers of the Flower Moon as a potential Oscar contender among 2023's new movies. Scorsese has just one Oscar to his name, for 2006's The Departed, but the director has had nine of his movies be nominated for Best Picture and he has been nominated nine times for Best Director.

Scorsese's most recent feature movie was 2019's The Irishman, though he also directed the Netflix docuseries Pretend It's a City featuring Fran Lebowitz. He has also served as a producer or executive producer on a number of projects, including Pieces of a Woman, The Souvenir: Part II, The Card Counter, The Last Movie Stars and Eternal Daughter.