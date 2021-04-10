Logitech won't make any more Harmony remote controls

The Logitech Harmony universal remote is no more. Or, rather, Logitech isn't going to be making anymore. The announcement was made on the Logitech support forums (as spotted by Tech Hive), which means what had been rumored for years is finally happening.

The short version is this: Logitech isn't going to make any new Harmony remotes. But it will continue sell what inventory it has (same for other retailers like Best Buy). It also says that it will continue to support existing devices, and swears that it will "continue maintaining the Harmony database and software." That part is important because it requires an app to set up a Harmony remote, and to change any of the devices or activities or settings you've got worked out with the remote.

Here's the slightly longer version:

We have been getting questions from the community surrounding the future of Harmony, and we’re here with an official update.

While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes.

We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.

We thank all members of the Harmony community, for allowing us into your living rooms and entertainment stacks.

Harmony remotes have been a godsend for anyone stuck with a remote control experience that was lacking (looking at you, Apple TV), or who wanted to use as few remotes as possible, which would be one. Some worked directly with your devices; others used the Harmony Hub to relay instructions via the internet to connected devices like smart lights and switches. They ranged from basic and inexpensive to the Harmony Elite, with its color touchscreen that could control way more than you could ever use. My personal favorite, though, has been the Harmony Companion, which was a solid mid-ranger and remains a joy to hold.

I know Logitech said customers wouldn't be impacted by the decision to wind down the Harmony line, but I definitely feel impacted. RIP, little remote controls. You made life a little better.