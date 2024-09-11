One of 2023's creepiest horror movie is new on Netflix — ignore the low RT score

While Netflix doesn't make as many of its own horror movies as it used to, it does upload loads of other horror hits, and one such movie from 2023 has just been added to the streamer's library in the UK.

This movie is Cobweb, which came out in July of last year, and has been added to Netflix UK as of Wednesday, September 11. Cobweb is perhaps the creepiest movie released last year, although that doesn't mean it's necessarily going to join our list of the best Netflix movies...

Cobweb is about a young boy with strange parents, who begins to hear noises and then a voice coming from his wall. His parents deny it but slowly the boy works out what's going on. The Last Voyage of the Demeter's Woody Norman plays the boy with The Boys' Antony Starr and Freaks and Geeks' Lizzy Caplan playing the parents.

Between its tone, atmosphere and the plot developments (which won't be spoiled here, so you can go in blind), Cobweb was one of the creepiest movies of the year, so if you're a horror fan you should watch it. However it was let down in the story department, especially with an ending that people were divided on.

This can be seen in the Rotten Tomatoes score of the movie, which sits at a middling 59%, although the audience score is significantly higher at 71%. Many reviews point out the lack of character development to fit with the themes, and how the plot is quite shallow. Having seen it in theaters when it came out, though, I'd say that 59% is unfairly low, so you should give it a chance.

It's worth noting that Rotten Tomatoes has seemingly accidentally pulled positive reviews of another 2023 movie called Cobweb, a Korean black comedy from Kim Jee-woon. So the correct Rotten Tomatoes score is likely even lower than 59%. That movie has 74% on Rotten Tomatoes but isn't available to watch in the UK.

If you're a horror fan who wants to be lost in a creepy and dangerous world, Cobweb is definitely one to watch this week. But if you like story-focused films then you might not find much in it to like.

If you live in the US, Cobweb isn't on Netflix, but you can watch it using Hulu instead.