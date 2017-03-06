The Mondasian Cybermen are returning to Doctor Who after more than 50 years

Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who is about to face a most feared enemy, the Mondasian Cybermen, in this year's series finale...

Filming has begun on the final two episodes of Doctor Who series 10, and it's set to include the return of a much-feared classic foe, the Mondasian Cybermen. These are the original version of the Doctor’s deadly enemies, the Cybermen, who hail from the planet Mondas and haven't been seen in Doctor Who for over 50 years.

A revealing photo has just been released of Peter Capaldi as The Doctor being confronted and trapped by the Mondasian Cybermen, who are Peter's favourite ever foe in the annals of Doctor Who history and an enemy he's wanted to face for a long time. They are set to return in episodes 11 and 12, which make up the finale of series 10, with both episodes written by Steven Moffat and directed by Rachel Talalay, and now filming in Cardiff.

The new series of Doctor Who begins on BBC1 on Saturday 15 April, and will see other classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Ice Warriors.

The Doctor also get a new companion. Feisty Bill Potts is played by relative newcomer Pearl Mackie. "I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Doctor Who family," she said. "It's such an extraordinary British institution, I couldn't be prouder to call the TARDIS my home!"

Peter Capaldi adds: "Bill is refreshing addition to the TARDIS and will bring a universe of exciting new possibilities to The Doctor’s adventures."

Nardole, the lovable alien played by Matt Lucas in the last two Christmas specials, who now becomes a show regular, is appearing in all 12 episodes of this season. One of the Doctor’s perpetual enemies is Missy (aka the evil Time Lord The Master), who’ll be back, again played by Michelle Gomez. Missy was last seen in 2015, abandoned on the planet Skaro, where she came upon a room of angry Daleks. Will she be a friend or foe of The Doctor and Bill this time?