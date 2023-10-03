Wait, why did Dez Bryant leave Special Forces: World's Toughest Test?

When Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 episode 2 began, it was day 2 and the directing staff had set their eyes on Angela White (Blac Chyna) and Tara Reid. The special forces trained men took note of White's reluctance to adhere to authority and simply were doubtful Reid could make it through the competition.

With these stars capturing the attention of the directing staff, I assumed that one of these women would be sent home by the end of the episode. While both of them ultimately called it quits after two days, I was shocked to find out Pro Bowl NFL star Dez Bryant would join them.

Bryant's troubles started in the first challenge of the day, which consisted of the recruits fully submerging in dangerously cold water and reciting a mnemonic device. He admittedly has a "fear of water" and most people don't like freezing cold temperatures, so he was understandably nervous about the challenge. However, he managed to power through the task.

Then came time for the recruits to participate in the second daily challenge. Split into pairs, the stars had to race against their partner. The catch is the race was down the 300-foot wall of a dam. That's right, once recruits were safely strapped into a harness, they both had to climb over the dam wall and run down, looking at the dam water as they tried to win their respective race. For Bryant, this would prove difficult given he also has a fear of heights in addition to water.

Bryant was pitted against seven-time NBA champion, Robert Horry. In the battle of the athletes, Horry easily won. But in a twist, Bryant was given a chance to redeem himself in another race against White, who hadn't yet left the series.

As White and Bryant were getting themselves strapped into the harnesses, White started to doubt if she could do the race. Even as Bryant climbed over the wall of the dam and dangled there, waiting on her to join him at the start line, White refused to budge. During her protests of doing the challenge and the directing staff's urgency that she try, Bryant complained about the pressure the harness placed on his stomach, though he was largely ignored.

As White quit, Bryant was left still dangling at the top of the wall making noise about his stomach. He then received the green light to go down the wall by himself — and he did. However, his moment of completion went left, as Bryant completely lost his cool.

The athlete went into an angry fit due to stomach pains. He lashed out at the directing staff hurling a bunch of expletives at them, demanding they leave him alone. As he stormed off, he yelled out he quit. His tantrum was a bit odd to the directing staff, his fellow recruits and to me as a viewer. He had seemingly completed the challenge so why explode and quit?

Bryant must have perceived his actions as a bit over the top, because by the end of the episode, he was apologizing to the guys in charge, attempting to be reinstated in the competition. Unfortunately, he was unable to unring that bell, and he was forced to head home.

I may have relied on my own assumptions that Bryant's strength and athleticism would carry him far in the series, but I'm still shocked that he left the competition after two days.

