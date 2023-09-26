Why I'm rooting for Tara Reid to win Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

When the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 cast was announced, I admittedly overlooked actress Tara Reid. Not for nothing, much of the promotional material for the new season has focused on Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, as this is seemingly his first time back on reality television talking about his life post "Scandoval." Naturally, both his detractors and fans are drawn to that narrative and are clamoring for updates on that drama before Vanderpump Rules season 11 debuts.

But even outside of Sandoval, my eyes were drawn to the athletes of the season 2 cast like NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and Olympic gold medal winners Bode Miller and Erin Jackson, who I assumed would have a leg up in the competition. Heck, I even had my focus pulled by Savannah Chrisley, as I was curious to see how a former beauty pageant winner would weather the grueling conditions of special forces training.

Reid was not someone I would have predicted to steal my attention and become my early preference to win the season. Yet that's exactly what she’s managed to do. Here's how.

In the very first obstacle course of the season, the recruits are asked to walk across two thin polls while suspended high in the air above freezing cold water. The first person to go is Tara Reid and she doesn't do well. In fact, after she manages to untangle herself from her suspension cord, she takes only a few steps before falling from the poles, failing the assignment.

Then, before Reid and the other recruits leave the obstacle course site, she's pulled to the side by a member of the directing staff where she is confronted for having banned items in her pockets — cigarettes. While she cops to having two packs, the directing staff member notices another rectangular box in one of her other pockets. It turns out to be another pack of cigarettes. Despite her protesting she didn't know she had the third pack, the directing staff employee didn't believe her; I didn't either.

Later during the recruits' surprise late-night workout, the celebs are forced to pick out a rock and then lift it over their heads. Reid visibly struggles to hold it for the demanded 30 seconds, but she doesn't quit. That would mark my first moment of "pride" for the actress.

As the recruits continued to work out, Reid grunted and sighed, but she didn't quit. I may have underestimated her willingness to commit to the process

Before day one of the competition closes, Reid is called by another directing staff member. He and the team want to meet with her about her performance. It's demanded that she run to them, but she clumsily falls to her knees in the process (my sympathy revved up a bit here).

Once Reid is face-to-face with the men leading the program, she finds out about their concerns that she physically and mentally won't be able to pull through the competition (I shared those concerns). However, she stands firm in her commitment.

She's there to develop a certain level of mental toughness that will help her in blocking out the mean comments she often faces. Apparently, she is constantly hit with criticisms about her appearance, which seems to have had a profound effect on her. Especially as she realizes that she is no longer the American Pie actress in her 20s.

One thing I can't stand is bullying. With that said, how could I not want to root for her to overcome the naysayers? Plus, her story has the potential to be a feel-good story of overcoming the odds and being the dark horse to come out on top this season.

