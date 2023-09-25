Meet the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 cast — who's who in the reality series

After Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 welcomed viewers into the new year back in January, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 is back with a fall debut. Once again, actors, athletes and reality stars push themselves to the limits in some of the most grueling mental and physical obstacles of their lives.

For one celebrity, this could be a personal road to redemption. We are of course speaking of Tom Sandoval, who was the target of public scrutiny due to his massive reality TV blunder on Vanderpump Rules. But who else joins him in the wilderness for the challenges that lie ahead?

Meet the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 cast.

Dez Bryant

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Dez Bryant is a highly accomplished NFL wide receiver, having spent most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017. The Pro-Bowler was also signed to the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and 2020 respectively. While it's not believed he officially retired, as of publication, he was not signed to a team.

Tyler Cameron

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Most fans of The Bachelorette will notice Tyler Cameron as the runner-up on season 15, which coincidentally starred Special Forces: World’s Toughest season 1 winner, Hannah Brown. Cameron also had a brief career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens before injuring his shoulder.

Savannah Chrisley

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

The Chrisley Knows Best star is back on reality TV after the USA Network series wrapped in March of this year after 10 seasons. The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA also starred in Growing Up Chrisley and is an entrepreneur, owning businesses in the cosmetic and fragrance industries.

Brian Austin Green

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Mr. Beverly Hills, 90210 shot to superstardom in the 90s starring in the coming-of-age drama as David Silver. Brian Austin Green has also starred in a number of other projects such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Anger Management (TV series) and Desperate Housewives.

Robert Horry

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Robert Horry, aka Big Shot Bob, garnered a reputation in the NBA for scoring some of the most clutch shots in the history of the game, helping the Rockets, Lakers and Spurs all win NBA finals trophies. As a result, he has seven NBA championship rings, which is even more than all-time greats, Michael Jordan and Lebron James.

Erin Jackson

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

The Olympic star raced into the hearts of many Americans when she won the gold medal for the women's 500m speed skating event in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. With that win, she actually became the first Black woman to earn a gold medal in an individual sport in the Winter Olympics.

Bode Miller

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

After competing in the Winter Olympic Games from 1998 to 2014 and earning six medals, one of which is gold, Bode Miller holds the distinct honor of being the most decorated male American skier of the Games. He officially retired from skiing in 2017.

Jack Osbourne

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Jack Osbourne was introduced to many TV watchers through the reality show, The Osbournes, where he starred alongside his rock and roll family members, Sharon, Kelly and rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne. Jack is scheduled to star in his own show, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, due out later this year.

Tara Reid

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Tara Reid gained a lot of notoriety in the late 90s after starring in movies like American Pie, Urban Legend and The Big Lebowski. She's also previously appeared in the reality TV competition, Celebrity Big Brother.

Kelly Rizzo

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Not only is Kelly Rizzo the spouse of the late Full House actor Bot Saget, but she is also the host of Eat Travel Rock TV, a show that goes "behind the scenes and off the cuff with master chefs, rockstars and other creative industry heavyweights, while traveling the world."

Tom Sandoval

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Tom Sandoval hardly needs an introduction these days after the infamous "Scandoval" of Vanderpump Rules season 10, which saw the Bravo star get caught in a highly publicized cheating scandal. The restaurant owner will be featured in Vanderpump Rules season 11, seemingly trying to bounce back with the cast and friend group.

JoJo Siwa

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Jojo Siwa became a big name to television viewers after appearing in the series Dance Moms. Since those days, her stardom has only grown. She's competed in Dancing with the Stars and even served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

Nick Viall

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

After making his mark on The Bachelorette, Nick Viall became the star of The Bachelor season 21. He's also made guest appearances on shows like Insecure and Teachers.

Angela Renée White (Blac Chyna)

(Image credit: Pete Dadd/Fox Media)

Angela Renée White, or famously known as Blac Chyna, became a reality TV star after appearing in Rob & Chyna, a series that documented her relationship with Rob Kardashian. She also is the mother to his young daughter Dream.

Episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 air live on Mondays on Fox, and become available to stream the next day on Hulu.