Sundance 2021 Review: ‘Passing’ is a showcase of stunning performances

Passing opens on a simmering summer day in the 1920s, as Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) chances a shopping trip downtown, beyond the safety of Harlem’s boundaries. As she brushes shoulders with a store's exclusively white-clientele, she hides beneath a wide-brimmed hat, as though trying to disappear even when directly interacting with the clerk. Though we don’t yet know the details, her anxiety is palpable, adding to the heat of the sweltering sun. We share in her relief as she exits the store for the cooler and less crowded tea room of the Drayton Hotel. It is here that the film really begins, as Irene locks eyes with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), her old childhood friend.

Against all odds, Clare recognizes Irene from across the room and initiates their chance encounter. Even more improbable is the fact that the two women, both light-skinned and mixed race, have bumped into each other while attempting to pass as white in a place that would otherwise be off limits to them. This detail, revealed in their conversation, explains Irene's nerves when interacting with others but is, surprisingly, not mirrored in Clare. Negga’s performance exudes confidence and comfort; her character is magnetic, moving through the world with ease and dazzling charm. She soon reveals that passing is not an occasional choice, but a fact of her everyday. Much to Irene’s surprise, Clare has “crossed” racial lines completely, married a white man (Alexander Skarsgård) and established a new life as a white woman.

Their unexpected reunion ignites complex feelings in the two women, both developing dual obsessions with the other's life. Seeing Irene sparks Clare’s desire to reconnect with Black culture and, perhaps more importantly, gives her a means to do so. She begins tagging along with Irene to events and using her connections to form new friendships. Meanwhile, Irene seems to traverse a wave of different emotions, at times reluctant to maintain their friendship yet endlessly curious about the details of Clare’s decision to pass. Through their relationship, the film tackles everything from racism and colorism, to sexuality and identity. Their opposing lifestyles raise within them the question of happiness and satisfaction: can they have one without the other? And do they have either to begin with?

The film has a lyricism to it, visually poetic with a gorgeous score to match. Much credit is due to Devonte Hynes’ score, a hauntingly beautiful experience that comes as no surprise, given his recent work on last year's We Are Who We Are. Alongside his score, director Rebecca Hall guides the film’s aesthetics; though the decision to shoot in black and white with a 4:3 aspect ratio sounds gimmicky, this sense of style sets the film's tone. Hall’s visuals aptly emulate old school portraiture, trapping the characters within a tight boundary while promising a close examination of their personhood. At times Hall’s camera is confrontational, giving her characters little room to hide, thus revealing all the more about their internal struggles. Her direction exudes confidence and intention you wouldn't expect from a directorial debut, proving just how much she’s capable of - while being one of many aspects setting the film up for success.

Throughout the film, Negga is a consistent scene-stealer, embodying a woman whose presence is sorely missed when she leaves the frame. Though quieter in her performance, Thompson is just as effective, battling emotions that tend to go unvoiced. Often using expressions in the place of words, both actresses speak volumes about the way each character's choices are affecting her. Passing — based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name — makes much effort to emulate the delicate subtlety of its source material. This decision often feels to the detriment of the film, leaving too much unsaid and unexplored. There are certainly ways to tackle these subjects through subtlety; much of that work is done by Negga and Thompson’s restrained, yet evocative performances. However coming nearly 100 years after the source material allots the opportunity to delve further into topics that are endlessly nuanced and too rarely dissected. The threads are present, but often left hanging; the film begins to question colorism within the Black community and the long term effects or internalized racism, but never voicing nor fully explores the implications for our main characters.

Passing is commendable for all that it manages to do, deftly delving into subject matter too rarely explored onscreen. It's ultimately impossible to not want more from a film with such talent behind it; Hall, Thompson, Negga and more clearly see the depth of the story and all that bubbles beneath the surface of the source material. There’s an opportunity to delve headfirst into the questions of class, race and sexuality — the driving forces behind Larsen’s novella — and to do so less coyly. Yet the film opts for ambiguity, every chance it gets. Despite the disappointment of this approach, Passing is still a powerful adaptation of a beloved novel. Complex and wrought with emotion, the film offers stunning performances both onscreen and off.