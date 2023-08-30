Ahsoka episode 3 recap: 'Not bad, but not good'

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 3, "Time to Fly".

After the exciting two-episode premiere, Ahsoka continued on Disney Plus with a shorter third episode that saw Ahsoka Tano and her newly reinstated Padawan heading off to the Denab System on the trail of the transport ship that they didn't quite catch in the second episode, "Toil and Trouble". As you might expect, the Imperial sympathizers don't take too kindly to this new mission. Here's our Ahsoka episode 3 recap so you're up to speed for the rest of the season.

A squabble with the senate

Chancellor Mon Mothma. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Ahsoka episode 3 opens with a brief prologue that sees Ahsoka and Huyang helping to train Sabine whilst their ship is flying through space. Sabine's definitely still remembered some of her lightsaber training, but Huyang doesn't think she's showing much promise just yet.

Once the titles have been and gone, we jump over to a meeting between General Hera Syndulla, Chancellor Mon Mothma and her senators. Hera shares an update on their findings at the shipyard, where they came across the Imperial loyalists. Whilst that factory has been shut down and the workers arrested, Hera worries it speaks to a larger problem, and when she mentions that she's got reason to believe Grand Admiral Thrawn is still alive, Mothmas is shocked, but the other members aren't as convinced.

Hera requests approval to send a New Republic squadron to the Denab System (where Ahsoka and Sabine are heading), but the senators aren't willing to commit more resources. They say that the Imperial resistance is limited, and Senator Xiono instead believes Hera is simply looking to commit more New Republic forces to search for her former compatriot, Ezra Bridger. After the meeting comes to a close, Hera runs into her son, Jacen, who proudly tells her he wants to become a Jedi like "Aunt Sabine".

(Not) feeling the Force

Hera shares some grave news with Ahsoka. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Back on Ahsoka's ship, she tells Sabine she did well, but Sabine isn't as pleased. She says she simply can't tap into the Force, and that she doesn't feel its presence, certainly not the way her Master does. Ahsoka goes to speak to Huyang in the cockpit, where the droid tells her that very few Mandalorians have ever become Jedi; meanwhile, Sabine tries to practice using the Force on a mug, but doesn't get very far.

Ahsoka summons Sabine to listen to a transmission from Hera. The General explains that they won't have any support from the New Republic, as the Senate refused to approve support. As they drop out of hyperspace into the Denab System, their comms are entirely jammed, and the call drops out. Huyang has been tracking the location of the transport vessel, with its orbit heading to the far side of the planet. He's also picking up a much, much larger signal, too.

Huyang tells them he needs to get closer to scan the other object. Unfortunately, Shin Hati and a squadron of Imperial fighters are on their trail, and a battle soon breaks out.

Teamwork

Ahsoka finally lays eyes on the Imperial hyperdrive ring. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Sabine gets sent to the tail gun of the ship. Although she struggles to land a blow to start with, she starts calling the shots and ordering Ahsoka to pull some evasive maneuvers which soon help her hit the mark.

Under continuous fire, they finally lay eyes on Morgan Elsbeth's massive hyperdrive ring, the Eye of Sion, but Huyang tells them he needs to be closer to gather more info about the ship's capabilities. Shin contacts Morgan to tell her to handle the rebels as they've grown close, and Morgan has her droids fire up the hyperdrive ring's turbolasers to attack Ahsoka on approach.

Just as he completes his scan, there's a huge explosion on Ahsoka's ship. Whilst they survive the blast, the turbolasers knock out the power on the vessel, leaving the ship adrift and Huyang out of order. Shin realizes it wasn't a direct hit, so she orders her fighters (including Marrok) to finish them off.

Ahsoka leaves Sabine to get the ship back up and running and walks out on the wing to fend off the Imperial ships with her lightsabers. Sabine fixes everything up in the nick of time, rescues Ahsoka (who ends up floating in space), and they manage to evade the Imperials by flying down to the planet's surface through a flock of purrgils.

They land in the forest on the nearby planet, and Huyang explains the hyperdrive vessel could theoretically be capable of jumping to another galaxy if they knew the relevant coordinates.

They then switch off the power again, to evade the Imperials, but their plan probably won't work very well, as the episode ends with Baylan Skoll ordering Imperial troops to hunt down them down.

