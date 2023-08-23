Ahsoka episode 2 recap: "Toil and Trouble"

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 2, "Toil and Trouble".

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney Plus (after launching with a new, earlier release date), and we were treated to not one but two episodes when the series first arrived.

The second episode of the show's two-part season premiere picks up a little after Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) lost her lightsaber duel with Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and the latter stole away with the star map that points to Grand Admiral Thrawn's location. This is obviously bad news for the New Republic, so Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) sets out to try and retrieve it. Here's what happened in Ahsoka episode 2.

Ahsoka episode 2 recap: Playing catch-up

Ahsoka and her allies track down the map's whereabouts. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Ahsoka's second episode opens with Sabine in hospital, recovering from her wound. Ahsoka strolls in as she wakes, and she tells her former Master that the droids took the map, and reveals that, even though she figured out the map showed a route between two galaxies, she didn't get a chance to figure out where the route starts. Ahsoka asks how many droids were there (two, though Sabine destroyed one of them), and promptly leaves the facility to go back to where Sabine was staying.

Meanwhile, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin arrive at a 'reflex point' on the planet Cetos, which they believe is where the route to Thrawn's whereabouts begins. He places the star map on a pedestal at the center of the structure and tells Shin to contact Morgan with the news.

Ahsoka is investigating Sabine's home. Whilst she looks around, the other droid tries to get the jump on her, but Ahsoka destroys it easily. She then retrieves its head and returns it to Sabine. In front of Ahsoka, Huyang (David Tennant) and a hologram of Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine extracts information from its memory core and finds out where it originated from.

She successfully completes the risky procedure, narrowly avoiding the droid's head overheating and exploding in the process. In doing so, she learns that the droid came from Corellia, which is apparently home to New Republic shipyards. As it turns out, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) had factories on Corellia which were supposed to be suspended when the New Republic was established.

Hera and Ahsoka resolve to check whether this actually happened, or if there's any Imperial influence remaining there. Sabine wants to come with them, though Ahsoka tells her to remain behind and recover. Hera praises Sabine for her work and chides her for assuming Ahsoka doesn't actually want her help.

Heading to Corellia

Morgan reveals Thrawn's location. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Morgan lands on Cetos, where she explains that the architecture at the reflex point was built by 'an ancient people from a distant galaxy'. She then activates the star map which highlights Thrawn's location and highlights the route, which Baylan recognizes to be the Pathway to Peridea, which was thought to be the stuff of Jedi legend.

She also mentions a device called the Eye of Sion which will help them retrieve the lost Grand Admiral, and we learn that another of their allies, Inquisitor Marrok, has been dispatched to Corellia to retrieve something to complete it. After musing on what Thrawn's return could mean ("Power. Such as you've never dreamed", he says to Shin), Baylan sends his apprentice to assist Marrok.

Ahsoka and Hera are guided through one of Corellia's facilities by a worker who explains that there could well be ex-Imperials working amongst them. During their journey, Hera asks Ahsoka if she would bring Sabine back under her wing as a Padawan, though Ahsoka says she's not ready.

Back on Lothal, Sabine is seemingly recovering well when Huyang pays her a visit. The droid chides her for getting in her own way, arguing that it's time for her to take up her Jedi training once again, shooting down each one of her 'excuses' sarcastically.

The Eye of Sion, assembled

Ahsoka and Hera find Imperials on Corellia. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Ahsoka and Hera are taken to the control center where workers oversee the dismantling of Star Destroyers. Hera notes that a Hyperdrive Core has been built outside, raising her suspicions that something wrong is going on here. The New Republic isn't building anything that big for their fleet... so why is it there?

The files about the core are classified, though Hera forces the worker who's guided them throughout their inspection to unseal them. Whilst a droid begins the process, Ahsoka asks if any HK-class droids ("assassin droids") have been repurposed to work at the plant. The droid unsealing the documents reveals that one such robot interfered with its work on site, and states that said HK-class droid is leaving on a vessel transporting the Hyperdrive Core. Workers in the control room reveal themselves to be Imperial loyalists and open fire but our heroes quickly put them down.

Ahsoka and Hera give chase but are interrupted by Marrok and another Imperial droid. The General chases the transport in her spaceship whilst Ahsoka takes on the Inquisitor and his henchman in a tense duel.

Hera's droid Chopper manages to get a tracking device on the transport ship just before it goes into hyperdrive and leaves Corellian airspace. Meanwhile, Marrok receives a signal during the duel and flings his lightsaber at Ahsoka. This distraction allows them to flee to the safety of Shin Hati's ship, and they leave Corellia behind.

Sabine's ready to join the fight. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Whilst this is all going on, Sabine returns home on Lothal. There, she digs out her Mandalorian armor and gives herself a quick haircut, deciding that she's finally ready to return to her Jedi training.

New Republic officers arrive on Corellia to arrest the Imperial sympathizers, and Chopper tries to hone in on the tracking signal from the transport ship. Ahsoka receives a transmission from Sabine, now in her Beskar armor, where she declares her readiness. Ahsoka retrieves her from Lothal, formally accepting her as a Padawan once more. Afterwards, Huyang notes that the transport was tracked to orbiting Cetos.

Above the planet, we see a giant superstructure, the Eye of Sion. Morgan tells her allies that installation of the final Hyperdrive has commenced, meaning they'll be able to bring Thrawn back from exile very soon. Baylan warns that Ahsoka is on their trail, and laments that it'd be a shame to kill one of the few remaining Jedi. Morgan challenges him, asking if this is sentimental, though he says it is simply the truth.

