How to watch Ahsoka: stream the new Star Wars show online

The next Star Wars show is here in the form of Ahsoka, based on the eponymous Jedi character, and it's hitting screens from Tuesday, August 22. That's right, its release was pulled forward a day, letting you watch the show earlier.

Quick links Streaming: Disney Plus

Debut: Tuesday, August 22

Episodes: 8

A spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka follows the titular Jedi as they investigate a growing threat to the galaxy. The show has an all-star cast including Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Hayden Christensen and David Tennant, and features new characters as well as returning Star Wars icons.

Clips that have already been released for the show show space action as well as lightsaber fights so it's promising to be an action-packed show.

So if you're excited to stream from a galaxy far, far away, here's how to watch Ahsoka online.

How to watch Ahsoka

Ahsoka will be playing on Disney Plus, and won't be showing on TV. It debuts on Tuesday, August 22 (2 am on Wednesday, August 23 for fans in the UK) and subsequent episodes will drop weekly — you can find a full release calendar below.

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for its ad-supported tier, or $10.99 per month and $109.99 per year for its ad-free plan (a price that's set to increase by $3/$30 in mid-October). Many people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Hulu for $9.99 monthly (higher tiers of the Bundle also include ESPN Plus or ad-free streaming for a greater cost).

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year for its Standard plan and £10.99 per month or £109.99 per year for its Premium one. Both are ad-free but Premium offers 4K streaming and more concurrent streams. From Wednesday, November 1, a £4.99-per-month ad-enabled plan is being introduced.

If you need to catch up on other Star Wars shows to understand the character better, then The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars and Rebels are all also on the platform.

When do episodes of Ahsoka release? The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka hit Disney Plus on Tuesday, August 22, with the rest of the season arriving weekly each Tuesday. Here's that full release schedule: