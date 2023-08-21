Ahsoka confirms earlier release date on Disney Plus

Ahsoka has just been given an earlier release date, meaning we have even less time to wait before we head to the galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus!

Ahsoka was previously slated to follow Disney's usual release pattern for new originals and drop on Wednesdays. However, just days before the show's premiere, Disney announced that they were moving the release date forward.

The series will now air on Tuesdays at 6 pm PT, starting with the two-episode premiere event on August 22.

Elsewhere, this means that episodes will be streaming at 9 pm ET on Tuesdays, or at 2 am on Wednesdays for fans in the UK. Ahsoka is eight episodes long, meaning the series finale will land on October 3, 2023.

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night! We're excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus.

This new release strategy hopefully means more viewers will be able to tune in at the same time, enabling them to avoid potential spoilers from having to wait to get caught up. Previous Disney Plus Originals have traditionally launched at 12 am PT or 3 am ET, meaning they've often dropped when would-be viewers were already asleep.

If you're not already familiar with Ahsoka, the new series sees the titular ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (played once again by Rosario Dawson) continuing to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who has somehow survived the events of the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.

They're not the only characters returning to the Star Wars franchise, either, as this new adventure will see Ahsoka crossing paths with her former apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

We also know that the series will also feature Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka's former Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker, and Eman Esfandi has been cast to play the live-action incarnation of Ezra Bridger, who was thought to have disappeared from the galaxy alongside Thrawn in Rebels.

The cast also features the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who's now working with Thrawn's allies, Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan's apprentice, Shi Hati, David Tennant as the voice of Huyang, a lightsaber-crafting droid, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general, Hera Syndulla, and Genevieve O'Reilly as the Chancellor of the New Republic, Mon Mothma.