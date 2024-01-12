Detective Forst episode 2 recap: Forst's big breakthrough

This article contains spoilers for Detective Forst episode 2.

Detective Forst is a Polish Netflix crime thriller that follows maverick detective, Wiktor Frost (Borys Szyc), as he tries to track down a vicious serial killer. But when his unorthodox approach gets him thrown off the case, forcing him to team up with a determined journalist to continue the search off the books.

Having been captured whilst searching the Mountain Remembrance building, episode 2 sees Olga and Forst escaping to continue their work together. The killer claims their third victim, but when Forst heads to the crime scene, he finds himself suspended from duty... but that only makes him more determined to find the people behind this gruesome spree.

After pooling their resources (and a visit to the first victim's address), the pair make a breakthrough that could help them prevent any more people from being murdered.

Here's our full breakdown of how the investigation continued in Detective Forst episode 2.

Forst and Olga's escape

Detective Forst's second episode opens with a scene from a club, before jumping to two people (a long-haired young man and an older woman) standing outside the Mountain Remembrance building, discussing Forst and Olga's break-in. The pair are clearly connected to the killer in some way, but we're not exactly sure how just yet.

The man is worried that Forst is closing in on the killer, but the woman labels him a coward and says they're too close to their goal to quit now. When he insinuates the killer is playing her, she slaps him and urges the man to let her handle Forst.

We're subsequently reunited with our two heroes. They've been tied up back-to-back somewhere but they manage to free themselves as Forst keeps some tools in his coat which Olga manages to retrieve. Whilst they're freeing themselves, Staszek meets with the long-haired man, who tells him to stay away from the case, and that the deal they have going is off.

Free from their bonds, Olga takes Forst to her home and shows him the investigation board she's got set up for the case, and they add the photo they took from Mountain Remembrance to the board. Elsewhere, an elderly, sickly gentleman is handed an envelope containing a clipping of the second person in that same photo.

The following morning, Forst wakes up, overhearing mention of another victim who's been found by the river on the radio (Olga has tapped into local police radio frequencies, for tip-offs for her job).

The pair of them head to the next crime scene, and Forst brazenly walks on site, ignoring Adamiak, who warns him to get lost. Forst approaches a forensics specialist working on the body, learning that the third victim is a younger male who has been decapitated, with a surgical cut, and an identical coin was found lodged in the throat.

Edmund approaches, telling Forst that he's now suspended from active duty, and demands both his badge and gun; Forst tells him he doesn't have his weapon on hand, but says he will bring it over within the next day or two. On his return to the car, Forst tells Olga that the people overseeing the case — he no longer suspects a lone wolf is doing everything themselves — must have even the provincial chief of police in their pocket, and explains that they now have to focus on why they're doing what they're doing instead.

Motive uncovered?

Forst asks Olga to drop him at the station, where he talks the receptionist into letting him inside. His account's already been locked, but he sneaks over to Adamiak's desk and, finding his password locked in a drawer, uses his account to print off all the relevant files about the case. As he's leaving, he receives a video message from Agata, urging him to come and visit her as she needs help. When he arrives, she reveals she's grown jealous of his partnership with Olga, and then collapses as she's taken something.

Meanwhile, Olga pays a visit to where the professor had been staying. She orders a pizza to the home to distract his landlady and disappears upstairs, snapping photos of a display on his wall and taking a map that he had pinned up down. Having been waylaid by his visit to Agata's home, Forst returns to Olga's place with all his files in tow.

She reveals that Marek Chalimoniuk was born in the area, and wasn't from Kraków. When Olga reads out his father's name, Jan Sobczak, Forst recognizes that Jan is standing next to Ignacy Kotko (Maja's grandfather) in the photo at Maja's home. Forst is suspicious that Marek didn't use his father's surname; he figures it's out of embarrassment.

The photo of the pair of them is from 1943 and alludes to the fact that some people in the area collaborated with the Nazis. Since there's a link between the two men, Forst supposes the past could be the motive behind this recent spate of killings. At that point, Olga brings Forst over to look at the photos: the same men are in the one they took from Mountain Remembrance HQ. Therefore, they assume that the latest victim also has a relative in this image... and they realize they have to track down who the other men are before anyone else is killed.

Crossing the border

Forst takes Olga back to meet with Jedrzej, an older resident who knows the area and its history (the same one who'd warned him not to stay in his trailer early in episode 1). Meanwhile, a police press conference is held, wherein they confirm they are certain they're dealing with one serial killer, and commit to putting their best officers on the case so they can apprehend the so-called "Beast of Giewont".

As they park up, Olga tells Forst about her visit to the professor's address and hands over the map she swiped from his pinboard. Forst recognizes it as a map of the Slovak Tatras. He pockets the map and says he'll get Staszek to help him with it; he has some contacts in the area, but says Olga can't come with him.

Staszek scans the map and views the area digitally, finding something very odd about it. There's an area on the map that hasn't been digitally scanned at all, and there's a ban on drone flights across the same region, too. He tells Forst it's very tricky to get that kind of ban put in place... which means there must be something there.

Olga sits down for a chat with Jedrzej. He remembers the Sobczak family; when she asks what kind of people they were, he simply says 'People are people, one who measures an entire tree by one rotten apple has more pride than reason'. Specifically, she asks about Jan Sobczak. Jedrzej's cryptic response? 'When they buried him, they buried his sins along with those of many others'. The episode then comes to a close with Forst driving up to the border crossing into Slovakia.

