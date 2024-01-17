Detective Forst episode 5 recap: The cover-up begins

This article contains spoilers for Detective Forst episode 5. Detective Forst is a brutal Polish Netflix crime drama that sees the titular detective Wiktor Forst trying to bring an end to a brutal serial killer's reign of terror. During his hunt for the so-called "Beast of Giewont", he ends up being thrown off the case. But as he's determined to bring the killer to justice, he continues his investigation off the books, with the aid of a local journalist, Olga Szrebska.

The fifth episode finds Forst being framed for the killings. Having emerged from the burning remnants of Mountain Remembrance HQ, he was soon taken in for questioning. Suspicion around him continues to build, especially when his service weapon is recovered from the scene and the ballistics report ties him to two dead bodies.

Things get even worse for our hero when the prosecutor decides to publicly name him as the killer... even though she's seen evidence that she's got a very close connection to the real murderer. Here's our full recap of Detective Forst episode 5.

Questioning

Detective Forst's penultimate episode opens with Forst emerging from the burning building, with Olga in his arms. The emergency services are already on the scene; paramedics take Olga away for treatment, but Forst's taken to the police station.

He's next seen being questioned by Edmund and Adamiak. He tries to explain what happened in Slovakia, but Edmund and Adamiak do not believe a word of what he tells them about the Black Dolphin brothel. Forst goes on to say that the bodies found in Mountain Remembrance were those of Halina and her bodyguard, that Iwo Elijah had killed them both, and that the coins left with each victim were a message to Forst specifically. (We learned what they signified when Iwo was revealed to be the killer).

Edmund, tells Forst he's not currently being placed under arrest; when Forst says he has to report his service pistol as "missing", Edmund kicks him out of the room, in a fit of anger.

Forst heads to Krupowki and seeks out a caricaturist; he recruits him to draw a composite sketch of Iwo and pays him extra to have it delivered to the police station (addressed to Edmund) on his behalf. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the fire at Mountain Remembrance. During the search, they find Forst's pistol.

Next thing we see, Edmund, Adamiak and the morgue assistant are reviewing their findings. Adamiak is completely convinced Forst must be the killer, but the others aren't so sure; for one thing, the morgue worker says Forst must be being framed, as he wouldn't have left his own weapon behind if he was a serial killer.

Edmund reveals that Forst's blood test after the fire had tested positive for heroin, which only galvanizes Adamiak's fury. He walks out of their meeting and picks up a ballistics report, which seemingly confirms to Adamiak that Forst's responsible after all.

After commissioning the sketch, Forst visits Olga in the hospital. He tells her she's far safer here, where she'll be under police supervision, and promises that he's going to catch Iwo. He's also aware that the police will be after him because his weapon was involved in the deaths of Halina and her bodyguard.

Forst's escape

Edmund and Adamiak arrive at the hospital to apprehend Forst, and end up chasing him throughout the building once they cross paths. Edmund corners Forst, with his pistol drawn. Edmund gets shot in the hand in the ensuing struggle, leaving Adamiak to chase Forst down. Forst manages to get the upper hand in their fight, too and escapes after choking his colleague with some hospital linens (he checks Adamiak is still breathing before fleeing the scene).

Elsewhere, Prosecutor Wadrys-Hansen's husband, Gjord, has taken their children out for the day. In a cafe, he invites Agata (the waitress) to sit down with him. He leaves his phone number behind on a napkin as he prepares to leave. Meanwhile, Adamiak, Edmund and Wadrys-Hansen are preparing for a press conference about the shots fired at the hospital. The current plan is to name Forst as armed and dangerous, but not to label him the Beast of Giewont.

Just before entering the room, Wadrys-Hansen spots and opens the envelope Forst sent. Having seen the sketch, she rushes to the bathroom and repeatedly tries (and fails) to reach Gjord; we see him having sex with Agata, which is why he's not answering.

The Prosecutor breaks down into tears and balls up the sketch and disposes of it, but pulls it back out of the nearby bin and smooths it out. When we finally see the full sketch, we learn why she's so scared... the drawing of Iwo that Forst had commissioned looks strikingly like Gjord.

Following this revelation, Wadrys-Hansen blindsided the two officers by walking out and announcing to the press that Forst is the Beast of Giewont after all, that he brutally attacked his colleagues, and that the detective had been manipulating his colleagues all this time. She promises to plaster Forst's face everywhere she can and to swiftly bring him to justice. Forst is seen clearing out his trailer at the same time.

Agata's disappearance

After the conference, Edmund asks why Wadrys-Hansen changed their plan. She states that Adamiak's hunch is correct and that the only thing left to do is bring Forst in. Wadrys-Hansen again fails to reach her husband and returns home to check that her children are okay.

Forst treks on foot through the night to stay with Nina. He later wakes up to a phone call from Agata, but when he answers, all he hears is Iwo, moaning, and he furiously demands that Iwo leaves Agata alone.

Elsewhere, Edmund returns home with some groceries and is confused to find Agata's not in the house. He overhears some disturbing sounds in the house and comes across a laptop that is playing a horrifying video of his daughter being tortured.

Forst walks in soon after and tells Edmund not to watch the footage. In turn, Edmund pulls his gun out and demands to know what Forst has done to his daughter. Forst tells him he only came to the house to see if Agata was being held there and mentions the phone call he'd gotten from Iwo.

Forst tells Edmund he thinks Agata must be alive, as Iwo must be using her to draw him out, so the pair must work together to catch him. Forst tells Edmund he will make a copy of the video, and asks Edmund to hand over the laptop to Staszek to check it over.

That's when Edmund reveals Staszek hasn't come to work in two days, and that he knew Maks Rozwadowski. Edmund further admits that he's putting the whole force to work trying to find his daughter... and Forst is terrified that Olga has been left without any protection at the hospital. As Forst prepares to leave the house, Edmund hands Forst his gun.

The episode ends with the prosecutor at home, fretting over the disturbing revelation she's married to a killer. Her young daughter walks in to offer some comfort; she assumes she just missed Gjord and says her soft toy dinosaur will 'listen' to her.

When she further claims Gjord tells the toy everything too, the prosecutor tears the toy open and finds a USB drive stashed inside. She plugs it into her computer and finds a collection of files, including a video clip. The video in question is the last thing we see; it's simply footage of Gjord twirling some string around his fingers... before looking down the camera, and smirking.

Detective Forst is now available to stream on Netflix. For more series to enjoy, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows we think you should be watching right now.