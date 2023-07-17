Fact vs Fiction: Is The Sixth Commandment a true story?

The Sixth Commandment stars Eanna Hardwicke and Anne Reid as Ben Field and Ann Moore-Martin.

BBC One’s true crime drama The Sixth Commandment recounts the horrifying real-life murder of inspirational teacher Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and the death of his neighbor, Ann Moore-Martin (Last Tango in Halifax star Anne Reid).

Peter and Ann, who lived in the sleepy village of Maids Moreton in Buckinghamshire, were both devout Christians and fell victim to charismatic student, Ben Field (played by Normal People star Éanna Hardwicke).

The Sixth Commandment explores how Field targeted and manipulated the elderly neighbors for financial gain — with fatal consequences.

The gripping four-part series was penned by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal, Dublin Murders) who revealed: “I wouldn’t have been able to write this without the help, support and insights of Peter and Ann’s families. I’m so appreciative of the trust they placed in me to tell the stories of their loved ones.”

But just how much of The Sixth Commandment is based on a true story? We have everything you need to know.

Éanna Hardwicke portrays wicked manipulator Ben Field. (Image credit: BBC)

What is The Sixth Commandment about?

The Sixth Commandment tells the chilling tale of 69-year-old retired teacher, novelist and university lecturer Peter Farquar was seduced by 30-year-old student Ben Field.

The pair first met in 2011 when Field was a guest English lecturer at Buckingham University and bonded over their shared love of books. Field then duped Peter into believing they were in a loving relationship, and persuaded the academic to change his will — making him the main beneficiary.

As well as exploiting Peter’s loneliness and the conflict he felt between his religious beliefs and homosexuality, Field began slowly poisoning him with a mix of pills and alcohol. In his drugged state, Peter believed he was losing his mind and sustained physical injuries from falling over.

After Peter died in 2015, Field embarked on a sexual relationship with 86-year-old Ann Moore-Martin, who lived three doors down. As he had done with Peter, Field preyed on the religious former headmistress. He wooed her with romantic poetry and wrote messages from God in lipstick on her mirrors in a bid to convince her to alter her will.

Mercifully, Ann became aware of Field’s wicked deception and ended their affair.

Actress Anne Reid who portrays Ann says: "The audience will find the whole story fascinating. What’s terrifying is that terrible evil is hiding in plain sight. Ben Field could be anybody, he feels like a normal, loving guy, which makes you question your own life.”

Is The Sixth Commandment based on a true story?

Chillingly, yes.

Church warden Ben Field duped vulnerable pensioners Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin into entering romantic relationships with him so he could defraud them.

Motivated by greed, Field tricked Peter into changing his will so he would inherit his house and money. He even persuaded Peter to enter into a 'betrothment' with him. Field also tried similar tactics with Ann, who thankfully realised what was happening and cut him out of her life.

According to the BBC, “The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial, while poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them."

The series also celebrates both Peter and Ann's lives and success, remembering them for being cherished mentors, dearly loved relatives and adored friends.

Timothy Spall plays former university lecturer Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. (Image credit: BBC)

Did Ben Field murder Peter Farquhar?

Sadly, yes.

Peter Farquhar was found dead in his home by a cleaner on 26th October, 2015. His passing was initially ruled as accidental due to alcohol intoxication, however the sinister truth soon emerged.

It was soon discovered Peter had been suffocated by Field, which was all part of his evil masterplan.

After convincing the elderly academic to change his will in his favour, Field secretly and repeatedly drugged Peter, hoping that his eventual death would appear to be a suicide or tragic accident.

In January 2018, over two years after Peter's death, Field was arrested by police suspicion of murdering his former lover and of attempting to kill Ann Moore-Martin.

During his highly publicised trial at Oxford Crown Court, Field admitted to spiking Peter with a lethal concoction of drugs to 'torment' him, but denied murder.

However, it was concluded Field had suffocated his victim after he had become too weak to resist.

Actor Timothy Spall, who plays tragic Peter in The Sixth Commandment, says: "It’s a massive responsibility when you’re playing a real human being as you’re telling a story about someone who’s loved and remembered and was alive not that long ago. You really want to get it right. It was so important to me that Peter’s family were behind this production."

Annabel Scholey and Anne Reid as Ann-Marie Blake and Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment. (Image credit: BBC)

Was Ben Field responsible for Ann Moore-Martin's death?

No. It is believed that Ann Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017.

She was, however, a victim of Field's crimes in other ways.

After being subjected to sustained gaslighting by her young lover, Ann ended up being admitted to hospital. She later admitted Field had given her white powder to consume.

Field had been able to convince Ann to change her will to benefit him, but she wised up to his scam before it was too late and ceased all contact.

In the year after Ann's passing, Field was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder her and put on trial.

He admitted to duping Ann into a fake relationship for the purpose of inheriting her estate but denied any involvement in her death.

Speaking about her role as Ann in the true crime serial actress Anne Reid revealed: “I found the story of The Sixth Commandment extremely disturbing and I feel a great sense of responsibility in portraying this good, kind, trusting woman, Ann, who was so cruelly deceived."

Was Ben Field brought to justice?

Thankfully, yes.

The Maids Moreton murder case became national news and in August 2019, Benjamin Field was found guilty of murdering his former lover Peter Farquhar in order to inherit his fortune.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years behind bars by Mr Justice Sweeney at Oxford Crown Court.

The jury found Field not guilty of the attempted murder of Ann Moore-Martin.

Police detectives who had worked on the complex criminal case branded Field a psychopath and said he would have posed an 'ongoing danger to society' had he not been stopped.

Veteran actress Sheila Hancock stars as Liz Zettl in the BBC drama. (Image credit: BBC)

Did Peter Field appeal his conviction?

To date, Peter Field has made two appeals against his life conviction.

At the Court of Appeal in 2021, Field's barrister David Jeremy KC put forward an argument that his client's murder conviction was 'unsafe' because the trial judge misdirected the jury. This was dismissed in court.

Field's second appeal petition started in 2022 and Jeremy argued the panel of jurors were unable to find that Peter Farquhar's act of drinking the laced whisky was not 'autonomous'.

A ruling for this appeal will be made at a later date and Field remains in prison.

Is there a trailer for The Sixth Commandment?

Yes, the trailer of The Sixth Commandment gives a disturbing insight into what to expect in the four-parter.

It opens with Ben Field delivering a speech in church as he poses the question to parishioners: "Who here lives by a moral code?"

The sinister tone continues as Field hones in on Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin, using similar techniques of extreme gaslighting and psychological manipulation as he embarked on a mission to get his hands on their money.