Jason Manford on joining Waterloo Road: 'It's like being England manager!'

It’s all change as Waterloo Road season 14 arrives for a new term - with its newfound Academy status, a brand-new school building and a new head teacher, Steve Savage, played by none other than comedian, presenter, actor and singer Jason Manford.

"It feels a bit like being England football manager; it’s a job not everyone gets to have a go at," Jason, 43, enthuses about his latest role. "I almost turned it down because I was getting ready for my stand-up tour and didn’t know how I’d fit it in. But then I read the script, learned what happens to the character and knew I had to do it!"

With former head Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) now working for the Academy Trust, the series opener sees deputy Joe Casey (James Baxter) taking the reins as acting head. But when Joe has a day from hell and the staff lose confidence, Steve’s drafted in by the Trust to save the day. Is he just the man for Waterloo Road’s top job? Jason certainly thinks so, as What To Watch catches up with him to compare notes...

What was it like taking on the role of Waterloo Road’s newest headteacher and how would you describe Steve?

"My first day filming was day one of Steve introducing himself as head, so there was certainly pressure. Steve’s a super head; charismatic, charming, funny and ambitious - I modelled him on Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester. Steve’s not bothered about rules or red tape, he just wants what's best for his school. Steve grew up in the care system and has a bit of a rogue past, so he’s focused on making sure no kid at Waterloo Road gets left behind."

Steve knows dinner lady Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh). What can you tease about their past?

"I think they were each other's first love aged 16 and I've got a feeling he just disappeared at some point and broke her heart. They’ve not seen each other for 25 years, so Steve has no idea Nicky’s at the school and now, of course, she’s in a lovely relationship with Donte (Adam Thomas). So Steve’s arrival definitely stirs the pot."

Steve knows dinner lady Nicky Walters from his past. But how? (Image credit: BBC)

Steve’s son Billy (Olly Rhodes) joins Waterloo Road. How does Steve balance being headteacher with being a father?

"Not very well. Being the headteacher’s son makes Billy an easy target for bullying - but Steve’s got this big job on his hands of running the school, so bluntly tells Billy to stand up for himself. However, Steve then realises how serious the bullying is. As parents, we all say we’d do anything for our kids; I often joke with my girls that if they ever did something horrendous, to phone me and I’ll bring the spade! This storyline asks: ‘Well, would you?’"

Steve runs into problems when he learns son Billy is being bullied - will he intervene? (Image credit: BBC1)

What was it like joining such an established cast?

"Waterloo Road is like a real, tight-knit family. I've known Kym Marsh for about 20 years, and Neil Fitzmaurice [who plays history teacher Neil Guthrie] was the headline comedian at the club where, at 17, I was working behind the bar, cleaning glasses. Now I'm his boss in Waterloo Road!"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You say this job is like being England manager - is it true there was a ‘one-take wonder’ league table on set?

"Yes and I've got the trophy to prove it! Being a comedian, I'm always ‘on’ and ready to go. It kept happening where we’d get to the end of shooting a scene for the first time, and the director would say: ‘Right, that's a take’. So it got competitive, particularly with James Baxter, but we had such a laugh. He's so funny. I'm surprised he doesn't do stand-up himself."

Jason's not sure head teacher is a job he could do in real life. (Image credit: BBC)

What were you like at school?

"I wasn't really naughty but I wasn’t nerdy, I wasn't really clever, but I wasn't thick either. I was just middle-of-the-road. I was in a band and I did all the drama stuff, so that’s how I got into that. The amount of people who come up to me now and say: ‘We went to school together. I can't believe you became a comedian, I don't remember you being funny in class!'"

A comedian, singer, dancer and actor, Jason is a man of many talents. (Image credit: BBC1)

Are you looking forward to going back on tour doing stand-up and, if you weren’t a comedian, do you think you’d have made a good headteacher?

"This tour was put on hold due to the pandemic; the world’s still in a state and I want to cheer everybody up. I always thought I'd be a drama teacher but doing Waterloo Road proved I made the right choice not becoming one! I think teaching kids is the easy part, it’s all the paperwork and staff-room politics that comes with it. I also thought about being a barrister - dressing up in silly clothes, talking to people and trying to win arguments. Similar to being a stand-up comedian, I guess!"

Waterloo Road returns for its 14th series on Tuesday, September 10 at 8pm on BBC1.

Jason’s brand-new stand-up tour - A Manford All Seasons - kicks off at The Lowry in Salford on 11 September. For tickets visit www.jasonmanford.com