Kaiser Chiefs star breaks silence on his Harry Potter cameo

Harry Potter is one of the world's most successful movie franchises and starred some of Britain's finest actors, yet the film series has also featured cameos from a host of UK pop stars.

Potter aficionados will remember Ian Brown's brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, yet many fans don't realise Kaiser Chiefs' frontman Ricky Wilson has also cropped up in the wizarding world.

Now, a decade after Ricky had a small part in 2010 film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, the singer has finally spilled the beans on how he came to work alongside stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

When we talked to him ahead of his new BBC Lockdown Learning series, Ricky Wilson's Art Jam, he told us about he caused a stir on set and even stole another actor's part!

"I got a call a long time before the film came out," said Ricky. "There was a wedding in the film and they wanted a band to play at the ceremony. They wanted me and Alison from Goldfrapp to be the singers, with Matt Bellamy from Muse on guitar.

"I thought 'This is brilliant!' and I was so excited, but a few months later another call came and they'd decided they weren't going to do that, they were going to do CGI instruments floating around instead. I was gutted so I asked if there was any chance I can just go and be in the film anyway. They said I could so I went along and dressed up as a wizard for a few days."

Rather than the wedding scene, Ricky appeared in a shot during Harry, Ron and Hermione's break-in at the Ministry of Magic and can be seen leaning against a wall in a purple suit as the trio exit a lift

"They did the scene and it was brilliant," he explains."Then they said, 'Oh, you're in the shot. So you're gonna have to come for the next five days so we can film from different angles.' So I spent five days leaning against a wall wearing a purple suit."

Yet there is another twist in the tale. Ricky plays an unnamed character, but was falsely credited with playing another actor's part.

"That's the other thing," he says "I'm credited as playing the part of Dirk Cresswell. But that's not me! That's another guy who actually had a part. But then at some point, someone said, 'Oh, that's Ricky Wilson'. Even the Lego minifigure says it's me. It's not me. I was just an extra and I've totally stolen some poor guy's career. Even now, if I'm walking out of a gig or something and someone shows me a picture of the actor that played that part, I'll sign it. But it's not me!"

Ricky has fond memories of meeting Daniel Radcliffe and the rest of the film's stars on set.

"Daniel and the rest of the guys were fantastic," he says. "I was an extra, but none of the other extras knew I was famous and they didn't like the fact that I was getting treated slightly differently. I was allowed to sit in Daniel's chair in breaks. They were looking at me thinking 'Who is this guy?' I'd be having lunch with the stars and they'd be in a big tent in the cold and they they didn't know why. It was bothering them because there's a hierarchy when you're an extra and you don't mess with it!"

"The production team even let me make my own wand," he continues. "I had a tour of the studio and I went to the props department. The whole thing was a fantastic experience!"

Ricky Wilson's Art Jam begins on BBC2 in March.