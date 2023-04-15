Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 recap — trouble in the streets and abroad

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5, "No More Second Chances."

As a universe, Power has revolved around illegal and legal activities stateside. The original Ghost saga, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan take place in New York, while Power Book IV: Force saw the franchise move west to Chicago. The introduction of Noma (Caroline Chikezie) during Power Book II: Ghost season 3 has introduced an international aspect that expands through episode 5, "No More Second Chances." Specifically, now that the Weston firm has gotten into business with mega mogul Ron Jenkins (Gbenga Akinnagbe), their first order of business is to decide whether or not to invest in an Italian tech company.

Following a meeting regarding information on the company, Jenkins coordinates a trip to Italy to close the deal. In order to surprise the company for more leverage, Jenkins advises that Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) goes in Lucas' (David Walton) place, since he's the only one that speaks fluent Italian, along with Brayden (Gianni Paolo). Of course, Lucas has an issue with a "junior intern" taking on this big of a responsibility, but moves forward with the plan. Tariq pushes that Effie (Alix Lapri) come along since she's a computer engineering major.

Before hitting the private runway, Tariq lets Jenkins in on a little information he found on the company. Meanwhile, Brayden drops his phone, which Kiki retrieves and finds out a bit of information about his part in that coffee/drug/crypto business.

Tariq proves his usefulness in the meeting with the Italian tech company due to the conversation he had with Jenkins on the tarmac. The company had some issues with a patent that would devalue them if the public found out. This changes the meeting from being about an investment to discussions about a partnership once Jenkins tells the company heads he can easily remove their patent issue.

Once business is done, Tariq, Brayden and Effie decide to take a little rest and relaxation in Italy. That is until Noma shows up with Obi.

The all knowing eye of Noma uses the opportunity to have the crew retrieve a recording device hidden by Mecca before his death in the mansion of oil tycoon/international gun runner and ex-romantic interest Francesco Lombardi (Anthony Alessandro). Getting access to one of Lombardi's exclusive mansion parties through Jenkins, Brayden gets caught by Lombardi’s goons before Effie retrieves the device. Once Tariq and Effie set up a plan to exchange Brayden for the recording device, Noma uses it as an opportunity to kill Lombardi with some well placed snipers.

Back in New York, the Tejadas have their own internal problems. Monet (Mary J. Blige) gets confirmation from Tariq before his Italian getaway that she killed the wrong man during her quest to find Zeke's killer. As the clues come together for the Tejada matriarch, Lorenzo (Berto Colon) finally comes clean. An angry Monet tells Lorenzo to leave her house and New York. It doesn't help that Monet told Evelyn Castillo (Luna Lauren Velez) that Lorenzo put the hit out on her husband in the previous season. This has the potential to cause a rift in the bond developed between the Castillos and Tejadas.

Lovell Adams-Gray and Erik Hernandez in Power Book II: Ghost (Image credit: Starz)

This includes Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Gordo's (Erik Hernandez) relationship, but they have other issues. The two lovers find out that one of the white supremacists that they had the shootout with was a federal agent, which makes sense as to why he took the photos of Brayden during the deal. Dru and Gordo manage to find the agent’s phone and destroy the potential evidence.

By the time the episode ends, Gordo kills Lorenzo to avenge the death of his father. Eventually, this is going to cause a problem between Gordo and Dru. Making matters even worse, Gordo sends Monet a text that simply says "Done, Thank you."

Despite the Italian scenery, Tariq isn't having an easy time either. Lauren escapes federal witness protection to let him know that she's alive. To the surprise of Tariq, she also lets him know that Effie and Brayden were the ones who tried to kill her.

Midway into Power Book II: Ghost season 3, it’s clear that Tariq's romantic relationship with Effie is going to be tested now that he knows his first real love is still alive. Meanwhile, Monet has to keep her family together now that she's had a hand in murdering Lorenzo. It'll be interesting to see how the next five episodes ramp up the drama.

New episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 air Fridays on Starz.