Retro review: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Marilyn Monroe's time as the biggest movie star in the world may have only lasted for about 10 years, but in that short time she became an icon whose star power endures to this day. Her celebrity was part of it (and is a focus of the 2022 movie Blonde), but so too were her movies, many considered stone-cold classics, including the musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Released nearly 70 years ago, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is often one of the main movies associated with Monroe and considered one of her best.

In this retro review, we're re-examining Gentlemen Prefer Blondes — what it's about, its most iconic moments and the legacy it has today.

What is Gentlemen Prefer Blondes about?

The story of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes dates all the way back to 1925 when Anita Loos wrote the original novel that follows Lorelei Lee, a sweet young flapper (a fashionable, non-conformist woman in the 1920s) with designs on marrying a millionaire. With her friend Dorothy Shaw, they travel across Europe and meet numerous potential suitors. The story was first adapted for Broadway before making its way to the big screen in 1953.

The plot of the movie changes things up a bit. Lorelei and Dorothy are now two showgirls who travel to Paris, tracked by a private detective hired by the suspicious father of Lorelei's fiancé. On their travels, they are also courted by a rich, amorous old man and a gaggle of other admirers.

Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The legacy of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

When Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was released in 1953 — starring Monroe and Jane Russell and directed by Howard Hawks — it became one of the top grossing movies at the box office that year, raking in $12 million dollars, which in today’s terms would be about $133.1 million (per the website in2013dollars.com (opens in new tab)). It is certainly fair to call it a hit with audiences.

The reaction of the critics of the time was more mixed. Variety's William Brogdon (opens in new tab) called it "an attractive screen tinturner," while The New York Times' Bosley Crowther (opens in new tab) compared the story to a sinking ship but said that Monroe and Russell managed to rise above it all anyway.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes didn't get a single Oscar nomination. In fact, it was nominated for just a single award, Best Written American Musical by the Writers Guild of America. But the cultural impact of the movie has only grown since its release.

The movie has been a part of the 1001 Movies to See Before You Die (opens in new tab) book series, today's critics on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score the movie at 98% "Certified Fresh" and it's cited on practically every list of Marilyn Monroe's best movies.

Many modern movies have also made callbacks to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, particularly one iconic scene...

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes most iconic moment: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"

There is no question that the most enduring scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is the musical number "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" sung by Marilyn Monroe. With Monroe dressed in a form-fitting pink dress against an all-red backdrop and surrounded by a chorus line of men in tuxes, her character Lorelei performs a song that perfectly encapsulates her desire for riches, sung in an incredibly sultry voice. Even if you have never seen Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, you probably recognize this scene:

Part of the reason you know it is because movies, TV shows and popular music have been doing homages to it for years. This includes Nicole Kidman's memorable entrance in Moulin Rouge!, a fun sequence by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Christina Aguilera in Burlesque, Madonna's "Material Girl" video, as well as renditions by Miss Piggy and in TV shows like Gossip Girl, Glee and even Nickelodeon's cartoon Hey Arnold.

Unsurprisingly, the number is featured in the 2022 movie about Monroe, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas.

"Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" ranked as No. 12 in the American Film Institute's 100 Years... 100 Songs list.

Does Gentlemen Prefer Blondes hold up?

So that's the resume for Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, but does it still stand the test of time? We have to say yes. That shouldn't comes as a surprise if you've read WTW's rankings of the best movie musicals of all time, where we rank it No. 7.

The obvious draw are the performances from Monroe and Jane Russell as Lorelei and Dorothy. Both are utterly fantastic, with each showing off their own unique skill set — Monroe her bubbly yet endearing charm, Russell a sharp wit and bravado. There's also more to enjoy visually than just Monroe's "Diamonds" number, as Russell has her own show-stopper in "Ain't There Anyone Here for Love."

The characters of Lorelei and Dorothy also translate well to present day; no small feat considering they were originally written almost 100 years ago. While their main pursuit is husband-hunting, the two women are first and foremost loyal to each other, unafraid to go after what they want and often outsmarting their male suitors.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes has earned its classic movie label and won't be giving it up anytime soon.

How to watch Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

You can judge for yourself right now, as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is available to rent online on various platforms, including Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), Apple TV (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab).