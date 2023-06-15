Robert Carlyle reveals the real reason he reprised his role as Gaz for The Full Monty

Robert Carlyle says he's delighted to be reprising his role as cheeky chancer, Gaz, nearly 26 years after the British comedy film, The Full Monty, became a global box office hit in the 90s.

Scottish actor Robert, who starred in the Oscar-winning film, has reunited with all the original cast members for an eight-part TV series, set in the present day and now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The original film followed the antics of a group of unemployed men from Sheffield as they created their own Chippendales-style striptease act to make a living and featured lovable Dave Horsfall, (Mark Addy) as Gaz's best friend, shy Lomper, (Steve Huison), grumpy Gerald, (Tom Wilkinson) and party animal Horse (Paul Barber).

Now the gang of mates is back and the new eight-part series will follow their present-day trials and tribulations as they navigate new jobs and grandchildren, not to mention the challenges of a world in which the cost of living crisis and the gap between the haves and have-nots is greater than ever.

What To Watch caught up with Robert to hear more...

Where do we find Gaz 25 years on?

Robert Carlyle "He hasn't changed much! He's the same Gaz. He has got a job as a porter in a psychiatric ward and still has a huge heart and a plan for everything. He means well, but he just doesn't always get it right!

"He’s also a grandad now. It was a bit of a kick in the teeth when I heard my onscreen grandson say, ‘Hiya grandad’ in the first episode. I'm 62 now and I don't see myself as grandad age but, of course, I am. My own three kids are 21, 19 and 17 so it's not happening just yet but I'm looking forward to the day that I do actually become a grandad in real life!"

Gaz's good mate Dave (played by Mark Addy) doesn't want to be sucked into any of Gaz's crazy schemes. (Image credit: Disney)

So how is Gaz finding it working in a psychiatric ward?

"He's really looking out for the patients and he's got a lot of questions to ask about mental health issues and how the NHS is dealing with people with mental health issues. Episode three is specifically about that and you see him trying to help one particular patient, although being Gaz, it doesn't pan out quite as it was supposed to."

Gaz's son Nathan (Will Snape) is now a police officer with his own kids. (Image credit: Disney )

How did it feel being reunited with cast nearly quarter of a century after the film?

"I hadn’t seen any of the cast since the wrap on the movie! I’ve been living in Vancouver for the past thirteen years so it was lovely to be back working together again and back in touch. I'd been fortunate to have a similar experience with Trainspotting 2 when all of the guys from the original Trainspotting came back together for a sequel. That was one of many reasons why I decided to this new series of The Full Monty because it has been so positive getting together again."

The Full Monty on Disney Plus sees all the original gang reunited. (Image credit: Disney +)

There are some fabulous young cast members joining you in the series. What can you tell us about them…

"In the past Gaz hasn’t been a good father and has walked away from his responsibilities but in the series he’s trying to make up for lost time. I have some lovely scenes with Talitha Wing who plays my daughter, Destiny, and Lewis Whele who is Gaz’s grandson, Ben (The six-year-old child of Gaz's son, Nathan, who is played again by actor Wim Snape)."

Gaz with his daughter, Destiny played by Talitha Wing. (Image credit: Disney +)

Could you ever have predicted the original film would be such a global success?

"Actors are usually the worst at guessing if something is going to be successful! We had no idea it would be so huge but I think people still love it because it takes them back to the Britpop era.

"What I love about this series is you get the time to really explore each of the characters both individually and collectively over eight hour-long episodes. I'd say the TV series is like a celebration of a much-loved film. It takes you back to that time and then it takes you far beyond."

The original 1997 film of The Full Monty was a global success. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

So the obvious question is are we going to see any stripping in the series?

"I don't think anybody wants to see that! (laughing). There is a hint of it in episode six but it doesn't take the form you would expect. You do get to hear the strains of ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On’ which is great." (Sir Tom Jones' cover of the song was used in the film for the famous striptease scene.)

"When that music came on this time it was actually really emotional. We were all looking at each other, and even though it's 25 years down the line, it took us straight back to that time and spot!"

The Full Monty is available on Disney Plus now.