The Diplomat season 2 episode 3 recap: fireworks in the country

Kate (Keri Russell) struggles to keep things from falling apart in The Diplomat season 2 episode 3. Here’s your recap of The Diplomat season 2 episode 3, “The Ides of March.”

As PM Nicol Trowbridge gives a speech at Downing Street about Roman Lenkov being identified as the man behind the HMS Courageous bombing, we see the British special forces surrounding his house. Once inside, they find Lenkov sleeping in bed. He barely opens his eyes before he’s shot in the head, as is his wife who wakes beside him.

Kate, Stuart (Ato Essandoh) and Eidra (Ali Ahn) watch coverage of Trowbridge’s speech, stunned at the developments as Russia is blamed for the attack. They know that Roylin (Celia Imrie) is behind it, and Kate reveals to Stuart they knew Lenkov wouldn’t make it out alive. They realize that Roylin played them, which makes Stuart think they should turn her in. Kate is furious that their only witness has been killed and Trowbridge is killing people left and right. Eidra thinks that turning her in would be a mistake, and they need to learn more about all of this. Kate gets a message from Austin (David Gyasi) that he wants to see her and she knows she’s about to be sent home.

Stuart steps outside Kate’s office to find Hal (Rufus Sewell) walking up (without a cane) with Brad Chapman, a donor who will be paying for the big Independence Day gala. Hal grabs Kate and introduces her to Brad, suggesting that he could go with her to the foreign embassy. Stuart pivots, mentioning tight security, and Hal asks if it’s because of the dead Russian operative. Hal suggests they take pictures instead.

Eidra heads to the safe house where Roylin is being kept. Roylin is furious that she’s being denied access to her phone and computer. Eidra tells her that Lenkov is dead and that they know she had sent text messages that led to his death. She denies it, asking to leave. Eidra refuses.

Kate arrives at the British embassy, where she learns that Austin is tense. After his meeting ends, she walks in and apologizes for Roylin playing them all. He tells her he was upset but Trowbridge is about to be voted out by a vote of no confidence. She asks if he’s going to become PM, thrilled at the news. When she asks how she can help, he asks about the Independence Day gala and suggests that they could reveal the news to Trowbridge at the party so he can’t make a fuss. “I guess it’s Independence Day for you too,” she says.

Back at the US embassy, Neil (Graham Miller) goes through the gala plans with Stuart. Kate returns and asks to speak with Stuart privately. She reveals that Trowbridge is out, and she tentatively asks if she can give him a hug. Stuart reminds her, however, that killing Lenkov isn’t exactly a crime considering he was the one who bombed the ship. When she tells him that Austin asked to talk to Trowbridge at the gala, Stuart is concerned that they’re doing it at the private residence instead of a neutral site, but Kate says Austin never asks her for anything. She wants Stuart to talk to Billie at the White House so she’s not blindsided.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David Gyasi, The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

The preparations for the gala are in full swing back at the estate. Kate finds Hal sampling pie with Frances (Penny Downie) and Pensy (Georgie Henley). There are over a dozen options for them to try, but when the pie from Idaho wins, there’s a discussion of sustainability and whether to fly in apples from the state. Kate asks for champagne, and once they have the room she tells Hal about Trowbridge. She stops suddenly, noting that Ronnie made one of the pies.

Hal hugs her in support as she reveals that Austin could be the next PM. She praises him for being the last honest man in politics. Hal asks if she’s called the home secretary to give him the heads-up. Kate doesn’t want to get involved, noting that Austin has it under control. Hal makes a halfhearted comment about him being the last honest man. He adds that Kate should have taken Brad to the foreign office because he’s paying $300 thousand for the gala and he’ll be the first donor when she runs. He says they have to raise money for the campaign but Kate says they shouldn’t spend that much money. Frances and Pensy arrive with the much-needed champagne. She offers them a poem honoring their love, not noting the tension in the room.

The next day, final preparations are underway. Stuart arrives and one of the security guards suggests that he has a plan for the fireworks, knowing that the fireworks could be triggering for him. Kate and Eidra chat about pulling Trowbridge aside and Eidra suggests that they put a team in the greenhouse so that they can keep people from having sex next to the tomato plants. Kate asks about Roylin and Eidra tells her that Roylin wants to leave. Kate warns that they can’t keep her against her will.

When Eidra leaves, Kate finds Stuart outside the door and he gives her a copy of the speech. He says he talked to Billie, who is happy about the Trowbridge news, but she’s not happy that the reveal is happening at the estate. The White House wants to stay out of it. Kate offers to call Billie herself to get a clear answer, but Stuart calls instead. He says Austin never asks for favors so she wants to give him a yes. He’s shocked when Billie agrees, barely able to disguise his frustration. He reiterates that Kate is not the right person for the VP role, and he hints that she could be interested in the foreign secretary beyond a professional working relationship. She asks what he’s doing but he doesn’t say anything.

Pansy helps Kate soak her hand in ice to help with shaking close to three thousand hands. Stuart tells her he has to be somewhere else because of the fireworks. She feels terrible, not connecting the dots about his trauma. As she walks away, Pansy asks her to pass along her gratitude for what happened with Lenkov because it feels like a tiny bit of justice for everyone who died.

Keri Russell and Kate Wyler, The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Kate returns to her bedroom and holds up dresses for Hal. She offers that he can be in the soundproof safe room during the fireworks but Hal insists he’ll be fine. He asks for details about the meeting in the greenhouse, noting that the MP whip declined the invitation at the last minute. He wonders if it’s a bad omen for Austin’s plans, suggesting that she tell Austin about the MP whip.

Later, the party is in full swing. Pansy wanders around making sure everything is perfect while the Wylers engage in conversation. Kate notices Austin talking to one of the MPs and she approaches him. He says the MP is out, and he’s even more concerned that the whip isn’t coming. Trowbridge arrives and Kate greets him. Trowbridge tells her that he’s been invited to an even bigger party in Scotland as they celebrate Lenkov’s death. He invites Kate, telling Hal (loudly) that he’s taking Kate to Scotland. Austin hears him and leaves the room, furious that she’s playing into Trowbridge’s attempts to use her. She pulls him into a quiet room, suggesting that his supporters will come back. He’s not going to back down; Austin wants to go to the press about what Trowbridge has done because it’s worth the risk.

That night, Kate tells Hal that Austin is quitting and going to the press now that Trowbridge is being lauded for being a hero. She needs to get out of the trip to Scotland and Hal agrees that Trowbridge is bad for her future. Stuart finds them and says Hal is going to introduce her, and he walks confidently to the podium. After he speaks, she takes the stage and does an off-the-cuff introduction, warming up the crowd. When Trowbridge whistles at her, she frowns.

Stuart heads for the valet. There’s a woman who has been passed over several times. He apologizes for the inconvenience, and when his car arrives before hers, the attendant admits that they’ve lost her keys. He offers to stay with her until it gets there. She asks if he works with someone named Henry, who may have lied about his job. The fireworks start and Stuart starts to freak out, so she eventually gets into his car.

Kate notices that Hal is starting to react to the fireworks so she tries to help him calm down. She tells him to look at her, and as they stare at each other he says he’s ok.

All episodes of The Diplomat season 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.