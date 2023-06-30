Prince Radovid is just one of many characters seeking Ciri in The Witcher season 3.

Need a little bit more info about Prince Radovid, one of The Witcher's new additions? Let us help.

In The Witcher season 3, everyone on the Continent is out to get Ciri (Freya Allan) now that her true nature has been revealed. This means Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will be forced to lean on their allies and be careful of those around them for fear.

One of the factions searching for Ciri is the Kingdom of Redania, a wealthy northern realm. As In season 3, Vizimir enlists his own brother to aid in the search. So, who is Prince Radovid? Read on to find out about one of this season's new supporting stars.

Who is Prince Radovid in The Witcher season 3?

Prince Radovid. (Image credit: Netflix)

Prince Radovid is one of the new characters who has cropped up in The Witcher's latest instalment, but his character has been changed somewhat in comparison to other Witcher media.

Elsewhere, Radovid is the King of Redania's only son, but here his role in court is as King Vizimir's younger brother. And whilst fans might have expected a strait-laced soldier-type figure, Netflix describes their version of the character as 'a carefree playboy' who is regarded by many to be 'hedonistic and overprivileged'.

In the series, Radovid ends up being drafted into the political machinations of the latest series. King Vizimir is disappointed that Sigismund Dijkstra and Philippa Eilhart haven't already brought him Ciri, so he enlists Radovid to aid in the search. They intend just to manipulate him, though Radovid soon demonstrates that he's more cunning than he lets on.

It's in this quest he also crosses paths with Jaskier (Joey Batey), as the kingdom of Redania has been funding his exploits. When Jaskier comes to deliver some information about Ciri, Radovid professes to be a huge fan of the songster...a feeling which Geralt's friend reciprocates, as the pair go on to share a steamy encounter partway through the series.

Sigismund Dijkstra and Philippa Eilhart. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

Who plays Prince Radovid?

Hugh Skinner joined The Witcher season 3 cast to bring Prince Radovid to life. Whilst speaking to Gay Times about the role, and the character's romance with Jaskier the bard, he shared just how excited he was to be boarding the franchise.

Asked how he felt fans might respond to their budding romance, Skinner said: "I wouldn't want to predict how anyone might respond to it, but all I can say, as a gay guy myself, is it was a thrilling opportunity to play an LGBTQ+ character in a show of this genre and with this much reach. It's just been so exciting and a real privilege."

Hugh Skinner at the The Witcher season 3's UK premiere. (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Where else have you seen Hugh Skinner? Skinner is known for playing Harry in Fleabag and for his roles in W1A, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Les Misérables, Our Zoo, Poldark, Harlots, Little Birds, The Windsors

The first volume of The Witcher season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will start streaming on Thursday, July 27.