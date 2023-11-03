Wingwomen ending explained: What was Carole's fate?

Wingwomen is a gripping thriller comedy movie on Netflix and follows professional thieves who are ready to retire, but not before one final heist.

The movie follows Carole (Mélanie Laurent) and Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who are ready for a more peaceful life after having one that was filled with violence and dangerous situations.

But it's not quite that simple, unfortunately. Their ruthless mob boss Marraine (Isabelle Adjani) is unwilling to let them go, despite promising them freedom. They thought their trip to Corsica, where they recruited getaway driver Sam (Manon Bresch), was their last assignment.

What follows is a tale full of twists and turns, with an ending that might've caused some confusion!

Here's what you need to know...

Wingwomen ending explained: What actually happened to Carole?

Wingwomen sees three very different personalities clashing for one last heist. (Image credit: Netflix)

This is the big question at the heart of the movie, and we do eventually get answers about Carole's fate.

The movie begins with a big heist, where Carole and Alex are tasked with stealing a famous painting, La Grande Odalisque, which is going to be put up during an art exhibition. They quickly get to work, securing maps, guns, ammunition, and everything else needed to complete the job.

On top of this, Alex and Carole have the pressure of adding a third member to the group, who will serve as a getaway driver. However, Alex struggles with this because she was always the one doing the driving, and doesn't know if they can trust her.

However, Carole is keen to work with a new driver, given the fact Alex can be a pretty impatient and inaccurate driver at the best of times, crashing into things. There's good reason for this too, as Carole is pregnant, but is keeping this a secret.

They meet Sam, who is a professional race car driver and immediately creates tension in the group because she is "better" than Alex, who doesn't like this fact!

After a few setbacks, they managed to complete the job. Carole, Alex, and new recruit Sam travel back to Paris to deliver the stolen goods to the client alongside their boss Marraine, who had convinced them this was one last job.

Prior to this, we see Carole taking a phone call discussing plans, which is not referred back to again until the end of the movie when things start adding up.

Marraine refuses to accept Carole's resignation, threatening her by saying she would kill Alex if she walked away, putting her in an impossible scenario.

Desperate, Carole realizes her only chance of escape is to kill Marraine so she physically cannot intervene anymore. She gives a signal to Alex, who has been watching the situation through a crosshair, and she shoots their boss dead.

But things start to get complicated when a group of trained men enter the building, looking for Carole. Alex is unable to intervene and watches while Carole is killed right in front of her.

In a panic, Alex flees the scene and Sam also flees by car, leaving behind Carole's corpse. They've escaped their contract, but at quite the cost.

We flash forward four years after Carole's death, where Sam finds Alex living in a remote country house, where she's been in hiding. Sam reveals she needs her to join her for one last mission, but Alex is reluctant.

Sam explains her new mission has nothing to do with violence and is different from what they've done before. She takes Alex to a desert-looking landscape, just as remote as her hideout, to show her something.

They approach a small house with a tepee outside in the front yard. In it, there is a blonde child playing with a toy gun.

She's alive! (Image credit: Netflix)

Alex asks her for her name. She says it's "Raoule with an E", which is the name Alex herself suggested to Carole when she eventually found out she was pregnant.

As tears start running down Alex's cheeks, Carole hugs her from behind, revealing she is alive, delivering the final twist of the movie. It's a shocking moment and a little confusing!

It is implied that the man Carole phoned prior to Marraine's death had helped Carole fake her own death in front of Alex and Sam, ultimately freeing them from the binds that tied them to the crime world.

There's good reason for this too, after Carole made the choice to murder her own boss, it was clear that Marraine's associates would come for her to get their revenge, so this was her way of freeing the group.

We never find out how the plan was carried out, even though Carole promises to tell Sam and Alex the truth, and the movie ends with the trio deciding they will raise Raoule together.