Yellowstone season 2 episode 7 recap: the Becks look to strike fear

It's very clear the goal of "Resurrection Day" is to set the stage for an epic final three episodes of the season. So with our Yellowstone season 2 episode 7 recap, we're making sure you know exactly where everyone stands.

Things start with John (Kevin Costner) needing to clear his head and remind himself what he is fighting for, and the best place to do that is on the back of a horse. Kayce (Luke Grimes) offers to join him. For a moment, it's just a father and son having fun together again. Then they arrive at the fence where John's wife died. John says he still feels her and misses her and hopes Kayce never knows what losing a wife is like. But Kayce knows a bit given his current situation with Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

Read on to see how Yellowstone season 2 episode 7 tackles that and more.

The Beck brothers make moves

After being a looming threat, the Beck brothers Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal (Serpico) are taking action.

First, Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) visits a crime scene where one of the dealers at the casino (the nine-fingered man Rainwater praised in episode 6) was killed, the hand missing the finger cut off. Rainwater knows this is a message.

They are more direct with Dan (Danny Huston), as Teal visits his resort and officially revokes the property's liquor license.

Malcolm, meanwhile, visits Beth (Kelly Reilly). He is confused as to why she and the Duttons aren't more cooperative since they want the same thing — to stop Rainwater and Dan from building the casino. He tells Beth a story about a former business partner, one with whom he had a mutually beneficial arrangement. That was until she tried to give her business the advantage. Malcolm insinuates he destroyed her business, forcing her to relocate, then says Beth reminds him of her. Beth is more annoyed than scared, challenging him to go after her.

When Beth tells John about the meeting later, he says they won't be scared by the Becks. Beth agrees, but warns John they are certainly going to try.

Rebuilding

Tate (Brecken Merrill) asks John if he'll buy him a horse so he can be a real cowboy. John says it'll be Tate's responsibility to care for the horse, while Kayce handles the training, but if Kayce agrees then John will buy one.

Tate is stoked to have a horse, talking about it all the way back to Monica's apartment. Even saying he should live on the ranch so he can feed the horse every day. Kayce tells him he can't talk like that in front of Monica, but she opens the door and says Tate is right, he should live on the ranch. In fact, she is ready to as well.

She admits to Kayce she tried to move on, but he is a part of her soul and she hopes he can forgive her for keeping them apart. Kayce does so immediately, kissing her. They are a family again.

Jamie (Wes Bentley) is still distraught after killing Sarah Nguyen. Unfortunately, Beth is not looking to help him through his troubles. In fact, she suggests that he should just kill himself.

Later, John notices a rifle is missing from the gun case. He and Rip (Cole Hauser) ride out in a hurry to find Jamie, eventually spotting him along the tree lines. John talks to Jamie alone, telling him suicide doesn't just kill a person, it kills their entire memory because it's the only thing people will remember; it's quitting and a selfish act. Jamie is adamant though that he can't be fixed after what he did. John then tells him you can't fix a broken wagon, but you can use the parts to make a new one, and that's what they need to do now, giving Jamie time on the ranch to find himself. This convinces Jamie to hand over the gun.

Wes Bentley in Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network)

Back at the house, John confronts Beth, telling her she needs to be easier on Jamie. She doesn't think so, seeing him as one of their biggest enemies and asking John if he truly loves Jamie like he does her or Kayce? John doesn't answer.

Meanwhile, the first step for Jamie is to go live in the bunkhouse for a while with the cowboys. They are welcoming and Jamie joins them in a poker game. His first hand he ends up getting a full house, but he folds and lets them win, humbling himself.

Beth calls Rip and has him meet her on the roof of the main house. She finally wants him to take her on a real date. Rip jokes he doesn't have any money to take her on a fancy date, which makes her wonder what he spends his money on. He tells her he spent $50,000 on his mother and brother's headstones, while another $5,000 went to a gravedigger to dig up his dad so he could scatter his bones all over the place. As they sit there under the stars, Rip looks sweetly at Beth, but she tells him not to say he loves her. He should only say it when she needs to hear it to survive.

The next morning, John gives Kayce and Monica the master bedroom in the main house, while he moves into Lee's old cabin.

The first shot

After appeals to work together and warnings didn't do the trick, the Beck brothers take things a step further.

Two masked men come to Beth's office and attack her and her assistant Jason (David Cleveland Brown). Beth manages to stab them a few times, but they ultimately overpower her. She does get a text message to Rip, who races to her office.

The attackers hold Beth and Jason at gunpoint and ultimately kill Jason. The lead attacker attempts to rape Beth. She berates him and spits in his face. He holds a gun to her head and yet she still pushes him, taunting him to pull the trigger. Thankfully, Rip arrives, and while he gets shot himself, he kills the attackers. In a rage, Beth hits the dead bodies, until Rip pulls her to him and tells her he loves her, which calms her down.

Kayce and John arrive. As Rip is taken to be treated, Beth goes with him. Both Kayce and John know exactly what message this was and who sent it. Kayce says he'll take care of it. Next, we see him when he gets back in bed with Monica, who asks where he was. He tells her wolves were at the barn, and that they are everywhere on the ranch.

However, Malcolm saw what Kayce was doing, as the bodies of the two attackers hang outside his house the next morning with a note that reads "return to sender."

On the ranch, Kayce asks John what they are going to do about the Beck brothers now? John simply says they're going to kill them.

Yellowstone season 2 episodes are Sundays on CBS and are available to stream on-demand on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.