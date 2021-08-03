Amazon and Best Buy announce the new F50 line of Fire TVs

Amazon and Best Buy today announced a new line of televisions from Insignia — basically the house brand for the two companies — with Amazon Fire TV built in. Specs were pretty scarce, but the press release did say that the 4K panels use quantum dot technology and will feature Dolby Vision for HDR.

Listings on Best Buy's website show sizes at 50, 55, 65, and 70 inches, at $599 on the low end, and $799 on the high end, and each is listed as "coming soon." The new TVs will come to Amazon later this summer.

Also of (slight) note is that the new lineup marks a change in branding — Amazon has dropped the "Fire TV Edition" monitor, which was never not awkward. Amazon, of course, also has its own line of "Fire TV" products, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube.

"From the start of this collaboration, our goal has always been to enrich the lives of our customers," Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy, said in a press release. "We’re thrilled that our relationship with Amazon continues to give our customers even more choices to bring the latest in smart TV technology into their homes."

The Insignia Fire TVs come with the Amazon Fire TV OS built in, so you don't have to plug in any other devices to get straight to all your favorite streaming apps and content. Though you certainly can use some other device with it if you want. Product images four HDMI ports — with three on the side of the set, including a single eARC port. There's also a USB-A port, digital optical audio, and a 3.5mm jack. On the back of the set you'll find an Ethernet port, RCA connectors, and an coax antenna input, along with a standard VESA mount.

The remote control appears to be the basic sort of customization of the latest Amazon Fire TV remote.

"Customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs in the U.S. and Canada, and given them an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com," said Daniel Rausch, Amazon Vice President, Entertainment Devices & Services. "Our collaboration with Best Buy has grown over the last three years, allowing us to deliver our content-first Fire TV experience and Alexa features to customers through a diverse line of high-quality smart TVs. Today, we’re thrilled to further expand the Fire TV line with a new generation of Insignia – Fire TVs including the F50 Series."