Finally, one of my favorite movies from 2024 is now streaming on Max after being snubbed for Best Picture

While 2025 new movie releases are in full swing (in fact, we’re almost a quarter of the way through 2025; crazy), many of the best 2024 movies are making their way to streaming, allowing viewers to play catch up on anything they missed. Such is the case with one of the best yet frustratingly hardest-to-find movies of last year, Colman Domingo’s Sing Sing, which is now streaming on Max.

Hailing from A24, Sing Sing stars Domingo as an inmate who helps lead a theater program inside New York’s Sing Sing prison that is meant to help with their rehabilitation as they experience the transformative power of art. Based on a real-life program, the movie’s cast features many former inmates who participated in the program, including Clarence Maclin.

Sing Sing was one of my top 10 movies of 2024. But if you need more concrete evidence of its acclaim, it has a 97% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for three Oscars, though somehow it was snubbed for Best Picture. All of that makes it confounding why it took so long for Sing Sing to become so easily available to watch.

Despite initially premiering in movie theaters in the summer of 2024, Sing Sing was not made available to watch on-demand at home for the rest of 2024. It was given a re-release in theaters after it earned its Oscar nominations, but to go four-plus months from release to being made available even to just rent at home is surprising with how quickly many movies hit on-demand these days.

As frustrating as that is, we should be happy that Sing Sing is now available to stream. Of course, you must have a Max subscription to watch it there, but Sing Sing is also available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms in the US (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, YouTube). For UK viewers, Sing Sing is streaming on Prime Video as well as being available on-demand.

Sing Sing is just the latest notable 2024 Oscar movie to be available to stream on Max. On Max you can watch Best Picture nominee Dune: Part Two and Best Animated Feature winner Flow. While no date has been announced, Max is also expected to be the streaming home of The Brutalist, starring Best Actor winner Adrien Brody, when the time comes.

But I highly recommend that you check out Sing Sing now that it is available on Max. Check out the Sing Sing trailer below for a preview:

