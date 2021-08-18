Comedian Sean Lock has died aged 58

8 Out of 10 Cats team captain Sean Lock has died from cancer aged 58.

The hugely popular comedian was also a captain on spin-off show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, a funny twist on the iconic long-running tea-time series.

In the show, Sean took on fellow comedian Jon Richardson in the word and numbers game, while they’d both crack jokes and gently take the mickey out of each other.

Jon Richardson was among the many stars who’ve paid tribute to Sean. He tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

Not Going Out star Lee Mack, a close friend of Sean’s, said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Pointless star Richard Osman, who worked with Sean, tweeted: “Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Channel 4 wrote: “Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock. A much-loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Sean also appeared alongside Alan Davies as a panellist on QI. Alan tweeted: “Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

Sean, who was born in Surrey, was also known for writing and starring in two series of the BBC sitcom, 15 Storeys High, which was set in a tower block. He appeared on numerous other shows including Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, and Live at the Apollo.