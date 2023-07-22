Coronation Street fans DIVIDED over Courtney's shameless advances on youngster Aadi
One Coronation Street viewer compared the exchange to 'baby antelope about to be eaten by a lion'
Coronation Street viewers are divided over the latest steamy storyline, which sees newcomer Courtney Vance seduce youngster Aadi Alahan in a very persuasive fashion.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 21st July 2023) saw Courtney make her move - and Corrie fans are divided in their response.
'Can't lie I love Courtney and Aadi ( Probably because I love #Sheanu too) I love a good Age gap affair,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
Can't lie I love Courtney and Aadi ( Probably because I love #Sheanu too) I love a good Age gap affair 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 #EastEnders #Corrie pic.twitter.com/34yMWPUOccJuly 21, 2023
But another said, in disagreement, 'Um was it just me who felt that scene with aadi and Courtney was rly uncomfortable?
'It’s meant to be a “steamy affair” but he’s only a young lad and he seemed nervous and not that keen. No hate to the actress but it came across more creepy and predatory to me.'
Um was it just me who felt that scene with aadi and Courtney was rly uncomfortable? It’s meant to be a “steamy affair” but he’s only a young lad and he seemed nervous and not that keen. No hate to the actress but it came across more creepy and predatory to me. 🤷🏼♀️ #corrieJuly 21, 2023
To which another viewer replied, 'Yep absolutely horrible.
'He's only 17! Aadi and Asha were born 13th January 2006. She's old enough to be his mother!'
While another said, 'Definitely. There was a ‘baby antelope about to be eaten by a lion’ vibe about it. Quite cringey actually.'
And a third remarked, 'I hope it's not another "who's the daddy" storyline - is it possible in #Corrie for people to have an affair without a pregnancy?'
Others were more positive about the emerging affair, with one Stephanie Davis (who plays Courtney in the ITV show) writing, 'Loved seeing Stephanie Davis back on my screen in Wednesdays #corrie, making her debut as Courtney Vance and loved seeing more of her in tonight’s episode. looking forward to this storyline.'
Loved seeing Stephanie Davis back on my screen in Wednesdays #corrie, making her debut as Courtney Vance and loved seeing more of her in tonight’s episode. looking forward to this storyline.July 21, 2023
And another replied, 'Caught a quick glimpse of her, she looks absolutely fantastic, well done to her.'
It seems like despite her questionable antics, Courtney has quite the following already!
What's next for Courtney and Aadi, and will he be in too deep before he knows it? Tune in to next week's episodes of Coronation Street to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.