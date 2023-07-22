Coronation Street fans DIVIDED over Courtney's shameless advances on youngster Aadi

Coronation Street viewers are divided over the latest steamy storyline, which sees newcomer Courtney Vance seduce youngster Aadi Alahan in a very persuasive fashion.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 21st July 2023) saw Courtney make her move - and Corrie fans are divided in their response.

'Can't lie I love Courtney and Aadi ( Probably because I love #Sheanu too) I love a good Age gap affair,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

But another said, in disagreement, 'Um was it just me who felt that scene with aadi and Courtney was rly uncomfortable?

'It’s meant to be a “steamy affair” but he’s only a young lad and he seemed nervous and not that keen. No hate to the actress but it came across more creepy and predatory to me.'

To which another viewer replied, 'Yep absolutely horrible.

'He's only 17! Aadi and Asha were born 13th January 2006. She's old enough to be his mother!'

While another said, 'Definitely. There was a ‘baby antelope about to be eaten by a lion’ vibe about it. Quite cringey actually.'

And a third remarked, 'I hope it's not another "who's the daddy" storyline - is it possible in #Corrie for people to have an affair without a pregnancy?'

Others were more positive about the emerging affair, with one Stephanie Davis (who plays Courtney in the ITV show) writing, 'Loved seeing Stephanie Davis back on my screen in Wednesdays #corrie, making her debut as Courtney Vance and loved seeing more of her in tonight’s episode. looking forward to this storyline.'

And another replied, 'Caught a quick glimpse of her, she looks absolutely fantastic, well done to her.'

It seems like despite her questionable antics, Courtney has quite the following already!

What's next for Courtney and Aadi, and will he be in too deep before he knows it? Tune in to next week's episodes of Coronation Street to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.