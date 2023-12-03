Coronation Street fans predict HUGE twist after Gemma receives devastating news
Coronation Street viewers think they know who's behind this 'Joseph business'
Looks like Coronation Street fans have rumbled who is behind the 'Joseph business' in the latest episode.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, (which aired Friday 1st December) things took a terrifying turn when Gemma was accused of poisoning Joseph by a child protection officer.
A child protection officer then explained to Gemma that she can only see the children under supervision while an investigation is carried out — and if Gemma fails to comply, Joseph will be taken into care.
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their theories over what's really going on with this shocking plot.
One wrote, 'I know who’s behind this Joseph business! Grandma Linda.'
#Corrie I know who’s behind this Joseph business! Grandma Linda!December 1, 2023
While another fan said, '#Corrie did Joseph say something? He looked a bit shifty at the hospital.'
#Corrie did Joseph say something? He looked a bit shifty at the hospitalDecember 1, 2023
Many Corrie fans were sympathetic towards Gemma's situation, with one writing, 'Gemma dosnt deserve this. She's been struggling a lot since she discovered that Paul only has 6 months left to live.'
Gemma dosnt deserve this. She's been struggling a lot since she discovered that Paul only has 6 months left to live. #Corrie 😭💔December 3, 2023
While another sympathised, 'Gemma has agreed to the socials conditions - Gemma is being thrown out of her own house.'
Gemma has agreed to the socials conditions - Gemma is being thrown out of her own house 💔😭#CorrieDecember 3, 2023
The fan also wrote, 'Social Services thinking that Gemma made Joseph sick on purpose.'
Social Services thinking that Gemma made Joseph sick on purpose 😬#CorrieDecember 3, 2023
Another fan showed their support for Gemma, writing on the social media platform, 'if gemma gets sent down i swear to god i’ve lost all my faith in humanity because gemma is a queen.'
if gemma gets sent down i swear to god i’ve lost all my faith in humanity because gemma is a queen #CorrieDecember 3, 2023
But other Corrie fans aren't too impressed with the storylines, with another writing, 'I really don’t care about Gemma, Chesney or their children - one jot!! who is writing the storylines?? At least use actors we actuallly are invested in.' Ouch!
I really don’t care about Gemma, Chesney or their children - one jot!! 🤷🏻♂️ who is writing the storylines?? At least use actors we actuallly are invested in 🫠#Corrie pic.twitter.com/qloB94f6qvNovember 29, 2023
What's next for Gemma and will she be able to prove that she wasn't behind Joseph's poisoning?
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Alison Slade