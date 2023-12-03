Coronation Street fans predict HUGE twist after Gemma receives devastating news

By Lauren Hughes
published

Coronation Street viewers think they know who's behind this 'Joseph business'

Chesney and Gemma are worried about Joseph Brown.
(Image credit: ITV)

Looks like Coronation Street fans have rumbled who is behind the 'Joseph business' in the latest episode. 

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, (which aired Friday 1st December) things took a terrifying turn when  Gemma was accused of poisoning Joseph by a child protection officer.

A child protection officer then explained to Gemma that she can only see the children under supervision while an investigation is carried out — and if Gemma fails to comply, Joseph will be taken into care.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their theories over what's really going on with this shocking plot.

One wrote, 'I know who’s behind this Joseph business! Grandma Linda.'

See more

While another fan said, '#Corrie did Joseph say something? He looked a bit shifty at the hospital.'

See more

Many Corrie fans were sympathetic towards Gemma's situation, with one writing, 'Gemma dosnt deserve this. She's been struggling a lot since she discovered that Paul only has 6 months left to live.'

See more

While another sympathised, 'Gemma has agreed to the socials conditions - Gemma is being thrown out of her own house.'

See more

The fan also wrote, 'Social Services thinking that Gemma made Joseph sick on purpose.'

See more

Another fan showed their support for Gemma, writing on the social media platform, 'if gemma gets sent down i swear to god i’ve lost all my faith in humanity because gemma is a queen.'

See more

But other Corrie fans aren't too impressed with the storylines, with another writing, 'I really don’t care about Gemma, Chesney or their children - one jot!! who is writing the storylines?? At least use actors we actuallly are invested in.' Ouch!

See more

What's next for Gemma and will she be able to prove that she wasn't behind Joseph's poisoning? 

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.


A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 