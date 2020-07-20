Fox Sports rolls out a new streaming experience

The Fox Sports app has been updated on iOS, Android and the web with an all-new design and new features.

Fox Sports today announced a major overhaul of its iOS and Android apps that "marry design concepts that are unique to sports, with a robust offering of the best video, storytelling, statistics and live streaming."

That last part is more important than ever, of course, because even though U.S. sports are starting to wake up from their global pandemic hibernation, we're not yet seeing fans in the stands.

To that end, every game on Fox Sports — as well as every studio show — should be available for streaming if you've got a subscription to a service that carrie Fox Sports.

And there's a new "Bonus Cam" feature that launches with the delayed start of the Major League Baseball season on July 25.

“FOX Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era,” said David Katz, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital, FOX Sports. “Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love.”

Here are the broad strokes of what's new:

Live TV: If you've got a subscription to something, you've got access to every Fox Sports game and studio show, including real-time stats, projections, highlights, social media and more. Includes the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, college football, college basketball, WWC, bowling and Liga MX soccer.

Stories: Swipe into the most important stories of the day, including multimedia and analysis from some of the most important voices in sports.

Bonus cameras: You'll have access to secondary camera angles and perspectives, as well as Fox Sports' "Watch Party" concept. (Bonus

Scores: Newly designed and easy-to-navigate score pages.

Favorites: Favorite leagues, sports, teams and players.

The updated apps are available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store. There's a new website experience at FoxSports.com as well.