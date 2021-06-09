Jessica Chastain keeps the faith in ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ trailer

Praise be, we have the first trailer for the new Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, where the two Oscar-nominated actors star as the famous televangelist couple, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker were a husband and wife duo of televangelists that became popular in the 1970s for their TV show, ultimately creating their own Christian TV network and other business ventures. Things all came tumbling down with various sex and financial scandals.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), chronicles the Bakker’s rise and fall, and Tammy Faye’s push for redemption.

Chastain is almost unrecognizable as Bakker, in what certainly looks like a performance that will be buzzed about from here until next Oscar season. See for yourself in the trailer.

Additional cast members for The Eyes of Tammy Faye include Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones and Sam Jaeger. Chastain is also serving as a producer for the film.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is set for a release of Sept. 17 from Searchlight Pictures. There’s a good chance that it ends up playing some of the fall movie festivals ahead of its release.

As a Searchlight Picture, The Eyes of Tammy Faye falls under the Disney banner, which has been experimenting with multiple release strategies for new movies that include Disney Plus, Hulu and movie theaters. This has included Pixar’s Soul available for free on streaming right away, putting fees on films like Cruella to watch on Disney+ at the same time as it plays in theaters, as well as more traditional theatrical releases.

Between movie theaters moving their way back to normal this summer and it being a Searchlight Picture, it is expected that The Eyes of Tammy Faye has its run in theaters before coming to streaming, probably similar to Nomadland did before coming to Hulu.