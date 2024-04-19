Kym Marsh as you have never seen her before as she transforms for new stage role

Kym Marsh looked unrecognisable as she transformed into Cruella de Vil for her new role in 101 Dalmatians the musical.

In first look photos, the former Coronation Street star sported the villain's iconic black and white hair. She completed the look with a fur coat, black gloves and red lipstick as she held onto a Dalmatian puppy along with a huge mischievous grin on her face.

The musical is written by Douglas Hodge and Johnny McKnight and will begin its tour at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London on June, 22.

Kym said in a statement: "I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella De Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?!

"Obviously she's a million miles away from me in real life — and my dogs are very glad about that — but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat.

Kym is taking on the role of iconic villain Cruella de Vil for 101 Dalmatians the musical. (Image credit: Matthew Pover)

"Douglas and Johnny [McKnight] have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I'm already finding myself humming under my breath. The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."

The actress and singer also announced the news on Instagram by sharing her character transformation as she wrote: "I’ve got a tail-wagging announcement for you so lock up your puppies... Cruella has arrived!



"I’m so excited to reveal I will be starring as the greatest villain of them all, Cruella De Vil, in the smash-hit musical, 101 Dalmatians! Our UK and Ireland Tour starts on June 22 so get your paws on tickets now!"

This isn't Kym's first time treading the boards as she played the role of bunny boiler Alex Forest in Fatal Attraction and starred in Take That musical Greatest Days alongside her daughter Emilie Cunliffe.

You can buy tickets for 101 Dalmatians the musical here.