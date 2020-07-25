Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Regis Philbin in February 2020 at the Los Angeles screening of "Burden." The longtime TV host died July 24 at age 88.

Regis Philbin, who literally holds the world record for being on U.S. television more than anyone, died on July 24 at age 88. People.com first reported the news.

Philbin began his television career more than 40 years ago when he hosted Live! With Regis and Kathy Lee, with co-host Kathy Lee Gifford. The two partnered for some 15 years before Gifford moved on, and Regis continued the show with Kelly Ripa until 2011. Even after Philbin left (ex-NFL star Michael Strahan filled the seat, though certainly not the shoes), he very much remained area part of the show.

Philbin also served as host of the U.S. version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? From 199 to 2002.

And those are just the highest-profile of his many television appearances.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family said in a statement to People. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Guiness notes that Philbin logged 16,746.50 hours on domestic TV, averaging nearly an hour a day for his entire career.