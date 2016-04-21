Lindsay Denton shot dead in Line of Duty shock! So what now for the series finale?

BBC2's Line of Duty has thrown up huge shocks in this latest series… so the moment in tonight’s fifth episode when Lindsay Denton, played brilliantly by Keeley Hawes, climbed into the car with dodgy cop Matthew ‘Dot’ Cotton we should have known it wasn’t going to end well…

And, of course, it spectacularly didn’t!

After a thrilling car ride and what we reckon was the most tense stand-off on British television this year, Lindsay was shot dead by Cotton (Craig Parkinson) at point blank range in the passenger seat, leaving her blood and brains splattered all over the car window.

But of course wily Lindsay got her revenge first. Before the bullet entered her skull, she somehow managed to email AC-12 the photo of Danny Waldron’s list of high society child abusers. And this drove evil Cotton into an absolute frenzy (it’s about time things went wrong for him!)

It sets everything up superbly for an amazing final episode next Thursday (BBC2, April 28, 9pm) and the good news is, the finale is 90 minutes' long. The question is, can our nerves stand the tension for that extra half hour?

The Line of Duty finale sees DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and her boss Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) still trying to the nail paedophile ring that’s been protected by establishment figures and a mysterious police connection known as ‘The Caddy’.

Surely it must be Cotton? But with a twisting, turning series like this, who knows for sure...

Meanwhile, their colleague DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) finds himself in a horrendous situation after Lindsay Denton’s shooting, and AC-12’s very dodgy cop Cotton continues to create chaos and to do everything he can to cover up his murder of Lindsay and his past crimes….

Luckily we can see much more of Keeley playing mum Louisa in The Durrells on ITV every Sunday. She recently announced there’d be a second series too…

“It’s back to Corfu – it’s a tough job! I’m so relieved people like it as you never know what people will think."