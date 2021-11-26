Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade performers: fans obsessed with Baby Yoda float

Out of all the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade performers, one stood out — Baby Yoda.

The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade took place in New York for Thanksgiving, and TV fans were loving a Mandalorian themed float that depicted the iconic Baby Yoda character, also known as Grogu.

Despite the series ultimately being about a Mandalorian named Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal), it was the adorable character of Grogu who fans fell in love with, with plenty of merchandise being made in honour of the lovable baby alien.

So it's no surprise that fans went wild when a giant Baby Yoda float made its way through New York to celebrate Thanksgiving, as part of the city's Macy's parade.

The float was designed by Funko art director Reis O'Brien, and depicts the lovable alien in classic "Funko Pop" style, a collection of figurines that are now iconic among collectors due to their distinct style.

Fans were obsessed with this adorable Baby Yoda float! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictures and footage of the float were shared on Twitter, with loads of attendees delighted to see Baby Yoda making his way through the parade. One video shows a crowd of fans gushing over the float, and it's safe to say he was one of the most popular displays taking part in the parade.

It wasn't just Baby Yoda either, as Star Wars was a big part of this year's parade. Stormtroopers and an augmented reality float (with the iconic Millennium Falcon) were there to promote the new virtual reality game Star Wars: Tales from The Galaxy's Edge on Oculus Quest, so there was plenty of sci-fi fans to enjoy this year!

The official Macy's account shared a clip of that float, writing: "Oh no! Stormtroopers have Seezelslak and a porg captive! And look what's swooping in to this year's #MacysParade to save them: the Millennium Falcon!"

Oh no! Stormtroopers have Seezelslak and a porg captive! And look what's swooping in to this year's #MacysParade to save them: the Millennium Falcon! @oculus @ILMxLAB #StarWarsTales #ExploreWithQuest pic.twitter.com/sDcBFDxZWRNovember 25, 2021 See more

Despite Baby Yoda continuing to captivate Star Wars fans, it's not yet known if he'll appear in the The Mandalorian spin-off series which is called The Book of Boba Fett. This series will focus on the titular bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy's underworld and fight for Jabba the Hutt's old territory.

However, it looks like The Mandalorian season 3 will be released in 2022, and there's a chance that everyone's favourite little alien might show up then. Fingers crossed!