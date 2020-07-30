Matt Cardona debuts on AEW

AEW fans got a fun surprise tonight, and it wasn't just in a Warhorse shaped package. While the indie favorite debuted on AEW in one hell of a championship match against Cody Rhodes, the two found themselves ambushed.

Though Warhorse did his best to ward off the attackers, he wasn't able to hold them off on his own. Though, things ultimately worked out. Fans had been suspecting Matt Cardona would be making his debut on All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later. Good scouting, marks!

Is that... is that @TheMattCardona?! #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/lL4W6tEh3MJuly 30, 2020

WWE fans will recognize Matt by his ring name Zack Ryder. It appears he'll be sticking with Matt Cardona for his AEW career.

Tonight's AEW on TNT episode also included FTR's contract signing, and several exceptional tag matches featuring Jurassic Express, The Best Friends, The Inner Circle, current tag champs Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page, and more.

