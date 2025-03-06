Netflix adds Bryan Cranston superhero film, a reminder of my childhood

By
published

Before I was storming movie theaters to see X-Men, Avengers and Black Panther, it was "Morphin time."

Key art for the Power Rangers movie featuring the Power Rangers in costume
(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

While Bryan Cranston is known for things like his Emmy-winning role in Breaking Bad, his Golden-Globe nominated performance in Your Honor (a series I love) and his Oscar-nominated showing in Trumbo, the A-lister also took a dip in the superhero genre with 2017’s Power Rangers, now streaming on Netflix.

Before I jumped into MCU’s rabbit hole of movies like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Avengers, and predating my adventures with Christian Bale’s Dark Knight, I was "morphin" with the Power Rangers. I was all into the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series of the early 90s and the subsequent two movies of the mid and late 90s. Now once the rangers started becoming samurais and were in space, I trailed off to other pastures. But the original version of the series was the Golden Age in my book.

As such was the case, you can understand my excitement when the original got a reboot with the 2017 movie, Power Rangers. Although critics were incredibly mixed on it (it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 51%), it managed to become the highest-grossing Power Rangers movie ever and won me over as a fan.

Is the movie a bit campy? Yes. Does it have all the bells and whistles of an Avengers film? No. But my inner child appreciates that the movie was able to capture the essence of what made the original show and movies work, while adding a level of nuance. For example, I can’t say enough how much I love the modern aspects of CGI, as the graphics of the 90s pale in comparison.

I also enjoy that alongside Cranston, you have the Emmy-nominated Elizabeth Banks appearing as the one and only Rita Repulsa, the movie’s villain. Banks adds her signature wit to the role of the big bad, and I appreciate her at times comedic approach. Her version of Rita wasn’t all bluster and doom.

It's also worth noting the fight sequences were in many ways improved from the 90s, and the Billy (RJ Cyler) character felt like less of an outsider.

Overall, Power Rangers may not land with critics among one of the best superhero movies of all time, but if you’re a millennial who is craving some nostalgia, it may fit the bill.

You can now watch Power Rangers on Netflix with a subscription. Check out the trailer directly below.

Power Rangers (2017 Movie) Official Trailer – It’s Morphin Time! - YouTube Power Rangers (2017 Movie) Official Trailer – It’s Morphin Time! - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Simone Ashley as Pia in Picture This.

Prime Video adds Bridgerton star's new romance — and rom-com fans might get déjà vu
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked

Movies to stream in March: our expert's 12 must-watch movies new to Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more
Rupert Grint in the TV series Snatch

Netflix UK adds forgotten Rupert Grint drama series inspired by Guy Ritchie movie that split critics and fans
See more latest
Most Popular
Rupert Grint in the TV series Snatch
Netflix UK adds forgotten Rupert Grint drama series inspired by Guy Ritchie movie that split critics and fans
A still from Hulu&#039;s Deli Boys.
How to watch Deli Boys: stream the crime comedy online
Simone Ashley as Pia in Picture This.
Prime Video adds Bridgerton star's new romance — and rom-com fans might get déjà vu
Sean Gunn, D&#039;Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola on Celebrity Jeopardy
What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on March 5
Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas smiling in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie has criminally insane rap sheet?
Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis as Raq and Kanan in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4
$24 off Starz discount comes at the perfect time to stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4
Hope (Annika Noelle) dressed in black on The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope becomes unhinged?
A truck in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State
Excited for Netflix's The Electric State? Then you need to watch this underrated TV show based on the same art
The celebrities from The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 lined up in the tent, all wearing their Bake off aprons.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 release date revealed — and it's really soon!
Eric Braeden as Victor upset in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s revenge plans sabotaged by someone he trusts?
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch