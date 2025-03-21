Netflix adds new movie from acclaimed horror director; but could it match his classic with 95% on RT?

The latest Netflix horror movie to hit the streamer is called Revelations, which was released on Netflix on Friday, March 21, and as fans of the genre might know it's got big boots to fill.

Revelations comes from Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, and it's about two men (a pastor and a detective) who individually investigate a missing person's case, both convinced their religion will lead the way but having to contend with their demons to get through. As that synopsis suggests, it's a psychological crime horror which touches on themes of religion.

If the name Yeon Sang-ho rings a bell, it's because it's the same director who created a modern classic zombie movie in the form of Train to Busan, back in 2016. This 95%-Rotten Tomatoes hit remains one of the biggest movies to come out of Korea, and a benchmark to judge new horror movies by, even if its 2020 sequel Peninsula received far worse reviews.

At the time of writing, several hours after release, Revelations doesn't have enough reviews on Rotten Tomato to get an official score, but what reviews it does have are pretty positive.

However it shakes out, horror fans (and the streamer itself) are likely hoping it gets received as well as Train to Busan.

As well as Revelations, Netflix also added on the same day Little Siberia, a comedy-drama which will probably be the preferable movie-night choice for people who don't like horror. It's about the village priest of a small Finnish town who's tasked with protecting a fallen meteorite from thieves so it can be taken away for appraisal.

Yeon Sang-ho has quite a busy working relationship with Netflix, because many of his recent projects have been originals for the streamer. This includes Hellbound, a 97%-RT religious horror series from 2021 and Parasyte: The Grey, from 2024, which has a flawless 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Those are two of the best Netflix series you can stream right now but he also directed the 2023 movie Jung_E which only has 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's not a flawless run.

If you're interested in watching Train To Busan, it's free on Plex, Tubi and Kanopy in the US, and is on StudioCanal Presents (available as a Prime Video channel or via ITVX Premium) in the UK. You can skip Peninsula.