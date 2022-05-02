Netflix axe The Duchess of Sussex's new TV series!

The Duchess of Sussex as had the children’s cartoon series she was producing for Netflix axed by the streaming service.

Meghan had hoped to bring the world Pearl, an animated series she has created as part of a deal that she and her husband Prince Harry had signed with the global streaming giant.

However, with the company seeing a huge fall in subscriptions this year, they have embarked on a cost-cutting exercise – which it seems even royals aren’t safe from according to a report in the LA Times.

Meghan is of course a former actress. She and hubby Harry, Duke of Sussex, set up Archewell Productions in 2020 and signed a big-money deal to produce a series of documentaries and series for Netflix.

They promised at the time, “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The company is cutting back. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meghan was co-producing Pearl with David Furnish, Elton John’s husband.

The Duchess was clearly passionate about the project when she talked about it last year. She revealed that it featured a girl inspired by “extraordinary women throughout history.”

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said when the show was announced. "I have been eager to bring this special series to light."

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series,” she continued to say. “Which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

But Meghan isn’t the only one left disappointed. Two Other animated series Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses, have also been dropped in the cutbacks.

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to the screen. (Image credit: CBS)

However, Netflix still has various projects in the works with Meghan and Harry. One, Heart of Invictus, is a documentary series about the Invictus Games executive produced by Harry.

It will spotlight a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe, showcasing their powerful stories.