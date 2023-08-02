Netflix hidden gem Bull charges onto most-watched movies list

Looking for something a little different to watch on Netflix? A new hidden gem of a movie has just been added to the streamer and it's already charged onto the list of the most-watched movies.

This is Bull, an indie British crime thriller that is currently sitting as the fifth most watched film on Netflix UK at the time of writing — that means it ranks above other big new movies like Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse and Venom: Let There Be Carnage which were added around the same time.

Bull tells the story of a gangster enforcer who somehow managed to survive an attempt on his life, and chooses to go on a war path killing everyone who wronged him in his quest to find his son. Cue violence.

The movie stars Neil Maskell (Hijack, the original Utopia, Churchill in Peaky Blinders) as the titular Bull (that's his name, he doesn't play a cow), with a cast that's largely made up of lesser-known British actors.

Directed by Paul Andrew Williams (of Brighton to London fame), this movie didn't get a huge release when it came out in 2021, partly due to its status as an indie and partly because it came out on the same day as Marvel movie The Eternals, and so it's understandable if you didn't hear about the film when it first came out. In fact, according to Box Office Mojo, it made less than $18,00 from its theatrical run.

However Rotten Tomatoes shows that the movie was really popular with those who watched it, with an impressive critics' score of 93% at the time of writing (audience sits at 74%). Clearly this movie is a gem, with its Netflix release giving audiences a second chance to catch it.

So should you watch Bull? Well, by all accounts it's a very grim and gory crime thriller, with lots of murder, drug taking and general misery — that description might make some movie fans recoil, and others are probably already popping some popcorn, cracking a cold one and booting up Netflix.

The movie, therefore, isn't for everyone, but it's clearly interesting for enough people to put it on the Netflix most-watched movies rating. Perhaps it's one to double-bill with other new addition Happiness for Beginners as a much lighter rom-com counterpart.