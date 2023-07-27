Happiness for Beginners cast: who's who in the romantic comedy
Happiness for Beginners cast — meet the stars in the romantic adaptation.
Based on Katherine Center's hit novel of the same name, Happiness for Beginners follows new divorcee Helen (Ellie Kemper) as she deals with the end of her marriage by signing up to a wilderness survival course in the Appalachian Trial.
Joined by some quirky fellow hikers, Helen encounters more than just mosquitoes in the great outdoors as she's forced to deal with the unannounced arrival of hunky newcomer Jake (Luke Grimes). But will Helen learn to live — and love again?
Here's the cast of Happiness for Beginners...
Meet the Happiness for Beginners cast
Ellie Kemper as Helen
Ellie Kemper plays the titular role of Helen, who has always played it safe. Now newly divorced and finding herself a little lost, Helen signs up for a course that promises to be the “Adventure of a Lifetime!”
The adventure in question is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of eccentric strangers. But as she embarks on her journey in hopes to banish her post-split blues, she discovers more than just herself in the wilderness.
Ellie is best known for playing Erin Hannon in the US sitcom The Office and the titular role in the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She has also appeared in 21 Jump Street, Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek.
Luke Grimes as Jake
Luke Grimes stars as Jake, a handsome yet familiar face from Helen's past. Jake is her brother's best friend and she's annoyed when she discovers that he's also coming on the trip.
Luke is known for his roles as real life Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper and Elliot Grey in The Fifty Shades of Grey films. He's also starred in Yellowstone, The Magnificent Seven, True Blood and Taken 2.
Blythe Danner as Gigi
Blythe Danner portrays Gigi, Helen's grandmother who always provides much-needed wisdom and advice.
Award-winning actress Blythe has had many well-known roles in projects such as Will & Grace, Huff, We Were the Mulvaneys, Back When We Were Grownups and the Meet the Parents films.
Alexander Koch as Duncan
Alexander Koch plays Duncan, Helen's annoying younger brother who encourages her to sign up to the wilderness survival course.
Alexander's appeared in the CBS drama series Under the Dome, Lucifer season 5 and the thriller film Black Bear alongside Aubrey Plaza.
Who else stars in Happiness for Beginners?
Also starring in Happiness for Beginners are...
- Nico Santos as Hugh
- Benjamin Cook as Beckett
- Shayvawn Webster as Windy
- Esteban Benito as Mason
- Julia Shiplett as Sue
- Aaron Weiner as Mike
- Gus Birney as Kaylee
Happiness for Beginners is available to watch now on Netflix.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.