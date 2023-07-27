Happiness for Beginners cast: who's who in the romantic comedy

Based on Katherine Center's hit novel of the same name, Happiness for Beginners follows new divorcee Helen (Ellie Kemper) as she deals with the end of her marriage by signing up to a wilderness survival course in the Appalachian Trial.

Joined by some quirky fellow hikers, Helen encounters more than just mosquitoes in the great outdoors as she's forced to deal with the unannounced arrival of hunky newcomer Jake (Luke Grimes). But will Helen learn to live — and love again?

Here's the cast of Happiness for Beginners...

Ellie Kemper as Helen

Ellie Kemper plays the titular role of Helen, who has always played it safe. Now newly divorced and finding herself a little lost, Helen signs up for a course that promises to be the “Adventure of a Lifetime!”

The adventure in question is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of eccentric strangers. But as she embarks on her journey in hopes to banish her post-split blues, she discovers more than just herself in the wilderness.

Ellie is best known for playing Erin Hannon in the US sitcom The Office and the titular role in the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She has also appeared in 21 Jump Street, Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek.

Luke Grimes as Jake

Luke Grimes stars as Jake, a handsome yet familiar face from Helen's past. Jake is her brother's best friend and she's annoyed when she discovers that he's also coming on the trip.

Luke is known for his roles as real life Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper and Elliot Grey in The Fifty Shades of Grey films. He's also starred in Yellowstone, The Magnificent Seven, True Blood and Taken 2.

Blythe Danner as Gigi

Blythe Danner portrays Gigi, Helen's grandmother who always provides much-needed wisdom and advice.

Award-winning actress Blythe has had many well-known roles in projects such as Will & Grace, Huff, We Were the Mulvaneys, Back When We Were Grownups and the Meet the Parents films.

Alexander Koch as Duncan

Alexander Koch plays Duncan, Helen's annoying younger brother who encourages her to sign up to the wilderness survival course.

Alexander's appeared in the CBS drama series Under the Dome, Lucifer season 5 and the thriller film Black Bear alongside Aubrey Plaza.

Who else stars in Happiness for Beginners?

Also starring in Happiness for Beginners are...

Nico Santos as Hugh

Benjamin Cook as Beckett

Shayvawn Webster as Windy

Esteban Benito as Mason

Julia Shiplett as Sue

Aaron Weiner as Mike

Gus Birney as Kaylee

Happiness for Beginners is available to watch now on Netflix.