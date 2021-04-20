Older Apple TV models can use the new Siri remote

The previous-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K will be able to use the new Siri Remote.

In addition to an upgraded Apple TV 4K and redesigned Siri Remote, Apple today announced that the previous-generation models of Apple TV and Apple TV 4K will be able to use the new remote control.

The redesigned Siri Remote can be purchased a la carte for $59. The new Apple TV 4K costs $179 for the 32-gigabyte model, or $199 for the 64GB version.

(Image credit: Apple)

From the front, the new Apple TV Siri Remote actually looks more than a little like the ancient remote. The buttons are shaped the same, and there's been a return to a ringed directional pad, instead of the confusing and easily triggered trackpad.

But there's a lot of newness here. There's a power button, so you can actually turn things off when you're done. And not just the Apple TV itself — it also should be able to turn off your TV when you're done watching, thanks to the magic of CEC.

There's still a new mute button in the lower left, so you can, well, mute things. The microphone button — used to activate Siri so you can fire off voice commands — has been moved to the side.

And that's where you notice probably the biggest change — this remote appears to be a decent amount thicker than the previous remote, which theoretically will keep folks from losing it down the couch as easily.

We'll have to wait to weigh in on that until we use it, though. The new Apple TV and Siri Remote will be available or preorder on April 30, and will ship in mid-May.