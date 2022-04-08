Richard Osman quits Pointless after 13 years

Pointless star Richard Osman has stepped down from the show after 13 years.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman has left the popular daytime BBC quiz show after 13 years.

In a statement released by the BBC, Richard said: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

In every episode, Richard was introduced as Alexander’s “Pointless friend” who would sit at a desk with his trusty laptop and provide additional data and trivia about the correct answers.

The TV star has filmed more than 1,300 episodes and nearly 30 series of the long-running series, but he has now decided to step down from the show to focus on his writing career, which has seen him become a best-selling author.

Richard took to Twitter to announce the news, saying, “SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!”

SOME NEWS!After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone! ❤️April 8, 2022 See more

He then went on to thank his Pointless co-host and friend Alexander Armstrong.

The tweet read: “Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong. Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong. Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength.April 8, 2022 See more

Richard has become a writing superstar in the literary world with his book series A Thursday Murder Club Mystery. (opens in new tab)

In another tweet, Richard reassured fans that he would still be involved in Pointless Celebrities.

“#TheThursdayMurderClub has become such a juggernaut around the world I simply couldn't keep up with my schedule. Delighted I'll still be involved in Pointless Celebrities though. I will still always be your Pointless friend,” he said.

Richard has been in the series since 2009. (Image credit: BBC/Fremantle Media/Talkback)

The BBC have said that Richard will not immediately be replaced with a permanent new co-host on Pointless, and instead Alexander will be joined by a series of rotating guest presenters. Further details of this will be announced later this year.

In a statement by the BBC, Alexander said: "Daytime television's loss is international best-selling crime fiction's gain. I say that like it's a consolation — I'm going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday.

"But at least I still get him at weekends — and weekdays if you're watching on Challenge."

Pointless airs weekdays at 5:15pm on BBC One.