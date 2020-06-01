Roku now has more than 100 channels of free TV as it rolls out a new live guide

Source: Roku (Image credit: Roku)

Roku today has unveiled a significant upgrade to "The Roku Channel" — the platform's own channel that is now home to more than 100 sources of free video.

And we're not talking about content providers that couldn't find a home anywhere else. We're talking top-shelf channels that are available free — you don't even have to own a Roku device. All you have to do is put up with some advertising. (Roku, by the way, has a robust advertising platform that is more than happy to help sell those ads to content providers.

Roku also announced a new live guide, making it easier than ever to find something you want to watch on The Roku Channel.

"Now more than ever it's important for our users to have easy access to free content, such as news, and the ability to find it quickly," said Ashley Hovey, Director, AVOD Growth, Roku. "We're excited to enhance the streaming experience through a Live Channel TV Guide and bring more free content from The Roku Channel to the forefront."

Roku is the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States thanks to its lineup of affordable Roku players. And Roku says that about one out of every three smart TVs sold is a Roku TV with the Roku operating system embedded.

Source: Roku (Image credit: Roku)

The Roku Channel Expands Free Linear Lineup to More than 100 Channels and Rolls out New Live TV Guide

Users Can Access Even More Free Content than Ever Before

SAN JOSE, Calif. – June 1, 2020 – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it is expanding its free live/linear channel lineup on The Roku Channel in the U.S. to more than 100 channels starting today. In conjunction with the expansion, Roku is introducing a new Live TV Channel Guide, offering users a convenient way to discover and watch live TV. As a completely new experience within The Roku Channel, users will be able to browse an on-screen guide, select shows to watch and quickly switch between more than 100 live/linear channels.

The Roku Channel continues to grow substantially faster than the overall platform, with a greater than 100% increase in streaming hours year-over-year in Q1. The Roku Channel delivers both free and premium entertainment in a single, easy to navigate destination and is home to more than 100,000 titles, including free movies and TV episodes. It reached households with an estimated 36 million people in Q1.

"As consumer options for content continue to expand, Roku has met audience demand by growing their platform in smart ways that make it easy for users to discover new content," said Mark Garner, executive vice president, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, A+E Networks. "We're pleased to extend our streaming footprint by creating new brands, like Lively Place and Crime360, with content that appeals to their unique and engaged customer base."

"Joining the Roku platform allows Reuters to reach a new and engaged audience of news consumers," said Jessica April, Director Strategic Partnerships, Reuters. "It's a critical time for accurate and unbiased news coverage, and we're excited to partner with Roku to deliver our world-class journalism to their users."

MORE FREE LIVE/LINEAR CHANNELS * More than 100 linear AVOD channels spanning a broad range of free content including news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish language entertainment, and more, will be available to users and in a new, easy to navigate, on screen guide experience. Top linear channels include:

News: ABC News Live, Black News Channel, Cheddar, Newsmax TV, NowThis, Reuters, Top Stories by Newsy, USA TODAY, WeatherNation, Yahoo Finance and more

ABC News Live, Black News Channel, Cheddar, Newsmax TV, NowThis, Reuters, Top Stories by Newsy, USA TODAY, WeatherNation, Yahoo Finance and more Sports: Adventure Sports Network powered by XUMO, ACC Digital Network, beIN SPORTS Xtra, EDGEsport, ESTV, fubo Sports Network, MAVTV Select, Outside TV, Stadium and more

Adventure Sports Network powered by XUMO, ACC Digital Network, beIN SPORTS Xtra, EDGEsport, ESTV, fubo Sports Network, MAVTV Select, Outside TV, Stadium and more Movies and TV: Crime360, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Gravitas Movies, Redbox Free Movies, Voyager Documentaries, and more

Crime360, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Gravitas Movies, Redbox Free Movies, Voyager Documentaries, and more Kids & Family: Ameba powered by XUMO, Battery Pop powered by XUMO, Kid Gamer TV from Studio71, Kid Genius powered by XUMO, KIDZ BOP TV, pocket.watch, Teletubbies, Toon Googles, TG Junior, Rainbow Ruby, Zoomoo and more

Ameba powered by XUMO, Battery Pop powered by XUMO, Kid Gamer TV from Studio71, Kid Genius powered by XUMO, KIDZ BOP TV, pocket.watch, Teletubbies, Toon Googles, TG Junior, Rainbow Ruby, Zoomoo and more Lifestyle: A+E Lively Place, The Bob Ross Channel, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, The Design Network, DIY Daily, Food52, Glamour, GQ, Love Nature, Revry, This Old House, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more

A+E Lively Place, The Bob Ross Channel, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, The Design Network, DIY Daily, Food52, Glamour, GQ, Love Nature, Revry, This Old House, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more Spanish Language: AFV Español, América TeVé, Latido Music, Love Nature Español, MOOVIEMEX by Pongalo, and Pongalo NovelaClub

EASY ACCESS

The Live TV Channel Guide will be easily accessible via a new "Live TV" tile on The Roku Channel. Users can also press left on their remote at any time while watching linear content to bring up the guide.

AVAILABILITY

New live/linear channels are available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting today. The Live TV Channel Guide is expected to rollout over the coming weeks.

For more information visit Live TV Channel Guide.