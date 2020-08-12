Russell Crowe and his 'Unhinged' road rage in a mini van and OH MY GOD WHAT JUST HAPPENED

You REALLY don't want to mess up this guy's order at the drive-thru.

I'll be completely honest here: The idea of Unhinged didn't really appeal to me. Russell Crowe is some unhinged crazy man whose apparently is having one hell of a bad day, and he's about to make someone else's even worse. Or quite a few people, from the looks of it.

The thing is, we've seen bad-guy Russell Crowe plenty. We've also seen good-guy Russell Crowe be bad, and bad-guy Russell Crowe be good. The man can act, to be clear.

But Unhinged — "a cautionary tale where one encounter with a stranger sets off a chain of events with deadly consequences" — has at least a few shades of the underrated Michael Douglas vehicle Falling Down, which was nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Been there, done that.

But watch this clip from the film. Wait for it ... Wait for it. ... AND THERE IT IS.

So maybe there's more to this. In fact, there almost certainly is more to Unhinged, since it nearly kept Crowe from taking the role in the first place.

"Absolutely not," Crowe said of reading the script. "I'm not doing this movie, it scares (the shit) out of me, this character is intensely dark... and when I heard that come out of my mouth, I was like, since when did I stop doing that? Cause that's basically what I look for. I look for the challenges.”

Unhinged, which is due to be released later this month, also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.