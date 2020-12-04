Season 5 of The Expanse sees a very bloody Amos, not that that's surprising

Amazon just dropped us a new image from Season 5 of The Expanse, which premieres with a three-episode drop on Dec. 16 before heading to a weekly cadence. And that image shows us a very shitless and very bloody Amos (Wes Chatham).

That in and of itself isn't all that surprising. Amos is no stranger to violence in the first four seasons of the show, which spend the first three season on SYFY before being canceled and then resurrected by Amazon. In fact, when we last saw Amos, he was damned near death thanks to Chief Murtry (Burn Gorman) on Illus.

But what is surprising here is the look of shock on Amos' face. I haven't read the books by James S.A. Corey on which The Expanse is based, so I don't have any sort of spoilers as to what might actually have happened. (And that's actually kind of nice for me.)

When, then, cased that look on his face? A still image from a scene perhaps has more impact than even a few seconds of video, but there's no denying that there's a lot of blood on Amos — and there's a pretty good chance that it's not his blood, and that he didn't cause the gusher.

Whose blood is it, then? We'll find out in a few weeks.

The Expanse is a massive space opera that features politics and people as much as it does lasers and aliens. (Though we're definitely starting to get more of the latter in the latter seasons.) The first three seasons see the introduction of an extra-solar "protomolecule" that wreaks havoc on anything it encounters, before finally transforming into a crazy transportation system for a civilization that no longer exists. Now the key is how to use it without suffering the same fate.

The Expanse is free to watch with an Amazon Prime account.