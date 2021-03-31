'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' gets its first trailer for Netflix

When the robot apocalypse finally comes for us all — and make no mistake, it will come for us one day — let us hope that we all handle it as well as the Mitchells. It's not that they were the most prepared. It's not that they were the most capable.

But when they were the last family standing between humanity and the Furbie army (yes, it's a thing — watch the trailer below), they're the ones who are going to get it done.

And that brings us to The Mitchells vs. the Machines, on Netflix starting April 30.

"Mitchells have always been weird, and that's what makes us great!" It's safe to say that's also what kept them from being swept up with the rest of humanity.

And while there's definitely a lot of weirdness in TMVTM, there's also a good bit that's familiar, and for good reason. The animated film is brought to us by the same team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Here's the official line from Netflix:

A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope!

Fair enough.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is voiced by Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Conan O'Brien, Charlyne Yi, Sasheer Zamata, Mike Rianda, and Olivia Colman.